Silicone-Based Foley Catheters Is Projected At CAGR Of 7.2% By 2031

The global Silicone-Based foley catheter market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2031. The market was valued at over 4 Bn in 2020, and is likely to expand 1.7x to reach US$ 7.1 Bn across the aforementioned forecast period.

The demand for Silicone-Based foley catheters is mostly driven by the increased prevalence of urinary diseases. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), urinary retention affects 4.5 to 6.8 males per 1,000 men each year.

Key Segments Covered

Type 2-way Foley Catheters 3-way Foley Catheters 4-way Foley Catheters

Material Latex Foley Catheters Silicone Foley Catheters

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Long-term Care Centers Others



The Market insights of Silicone-Based Foley Catheters will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Foley Catheters Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Foley Catheters market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Silicone-Based Foley Catheters market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Foley Catheters provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Foley Catheters market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Foley Catheters Market & Growth drivers

Factors limiting Foley Catheters market growth

Current key trends of Foley Catheters Market

Market Size of Foley Catheters and Foley Catheters Sales projections for the coming years

Key Takeaways of Silicone-Based Foley Catheter Market Study

2-way catheters are anticipated to hold a major chunk of the foley catheter market share, comprising more than three-quarters of the total market. Greater flexibility, long-term usage and easy drainage of urine are attributed as key drivers behind the segment’s growth.

Latex-based catheters shall find maximum usage among urologists during the forecast period. This is because latex catheters are coated with hydrogel silicone, silicone elastomer and PTFE teflon material which reduce urethral irritation and encrustations. They also lower surface friction and improve patient comfort. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8%.

However, Silicone-based catheters are set to be leveraged, owing to their longevity and reduced risk of urinary tract infections when inserted. The segment is expected to register an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to retain market hegemony with respect to foley catheters. Increased prevalence of diseases like Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) is expected to drive market expansion. The region is set to account for almost half of the total foley catheters market.

Asia-Pacific shows promising growth prospects for the foley catheters market, projecting a staggering CAGR of 6.7%. Increasing geriatric population and entry of leading market players are anticipated to boost market share of foley catheters in Asia-Pacific.

Crucial insights in Foley Catheters market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Foley Catheters market.

Basic overview of the Foley Catheters, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Foley Catheters across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Foley Catheters Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Foley Catheters Market development during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent foley catheters manufacturers are leveraging such key strategies as introducing technologically advanced product lines, mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations.

For instance, GentleCathTM Uncoated Intermittent Urinary Catheter from Convatec is designed to make catheter insertion and removal as painless as possible for the patient. It has polished and rounded eyelets to reduce friction and a soft, rounded tip to make insertion easier. Likewise, Romsons’ Uro Cath is a two-way Foley catheter designed for adult patients. The latex-bonded silicone elastomer of the two-way foley catheter prevents encrustation. Also, customers may find Rusch EasyCath Catheters to be an excellent choice. These come in a variety of lengths, including male, female, and pediatric options. In addition, some of these uncoated catheters come with a kit of insertion equipment, making catheterization more sanitary.

