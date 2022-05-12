Automotive Power Closure Market Key Manufacturers and Development for Global Regions (United States, Europe, Japan, China)

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Power Closure Market: Introduction

The automotive power closure is system widely used for opening and closure application in the door locks, door closure assist, power lift-gate, power sliding door and power rear deck-lid. Automotive power closure also provides features such as remote control power closure systems, speed regulated operation and one-touch activation system.

This allows automotive manufacturers to offer their customers prime vehicle comfort. The automotive power closure uses the control algorithms to work smoothly and harmoniously. The automotive power closure reduces the risk of any injury from closing lift gates or roofs, windows and it also augments the eminence appearance of the car.

Automotive Power Closure Market: Dynamics

Since the automotive power closure enhances vehicle safety and offers ease of handling, with the ease of operation being more convenient than manual based closure systems, the automotive industry is thus expected to witness a paradigm shift of closure systems towards automated prototypes.

With the shift in consumer preference towards the remotely operated systems, the automotive OEMs are currently offering the remote control automotive power closure system at affordable prices, thus leveraging the footprint of automotive power closure market.

The inclination towards enhanced safety and ease of handling feature among consumers is projected to drive the automotive power closure market in coming years. Furthermore, with the introduction of electric vehicles, the integrated ignition cum power closure system has further aided the growth of automotive power closure market.

The retro-fit segment of the automotive power closure in conventional vehicles is anticipated to have the significant share, owing to its wide consumption in the various components, such as side door, power sliding door, power convertible roof, power sunroof and among others.

The high cost of automotive power closure compared to the manually operated conventional systems is one of the factors which obstructs the automotive power closure market growth.

Automotive Power Closure Market: Segments

Based on application

Power Side Door

Power Sliding Door

Power Convertible Roof

Power Window

Power Tailgate

Power Sunroof

Based on fit type

First Fit

Re-Fit

Switch

ECU (Electronic Control Unit)

Latch

Relay

Motor/ Actuator

Based on vehicle type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Compact

Mid-size

SUVs

Luxury

Commercial vehicle

LCV

HCV

Automotive Power Closure Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to have a prominent share, owing to the huge vehicle fleet and trend of the customized car in the region. According to the OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Asia Pacific holds around one-third of the automotive vehicle production, as per which the region is estimated to hold a prominent share in the automotive power closure market over the foreseen years.

Europe is known for early adopter of advanced technology in automobile sector, especially features related to augmenting vehicle safety features. This is also driven by strict government regulations and high awareness among consumers for premium features in vehicles.

These factors are expected to drive the demand for automotive power closure market in the region. The Middle East & Africa automotive power closure market is expected to observe a sluggish growth as compared to other regions due to less presence of automotive manufacturers in the region.

Automotive Power Closure Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the automotive power closure market are:

Key Players:

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Denso Corporation

Aisin Seiki. Co. Ltd

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kiekert AG

NIDEC MOTORS & ACTUATORS

Cebi Group

“The research report on automotive power closure market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contain thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The automotive power closure market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report on automotive power closure market provides analysis and information according to market segments such as by application, by fit and by vehicle type

