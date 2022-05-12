Automotive Sunroof Glass Market Share, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market: Introduction

Automotive sunroofs glass is the opening on the top of the car that allows external air and light to enter into the interior of the vehicle. Automotive sunroofs glass are either electrically or manually operated, and are available in various colours and sizes depending on the type of car. They upsurge comfort level of passengers by providing better air circulation and offering superior illumination and brightness during daylight. As the car sunroofs have extended in dimension in recent years, they have also become more inclined to a terrifying potential hazard: unexpectedly exploding, often with no apparent cause. Therefore, some of the prominent manufacturers are turning to a simple fix that can reduce that peril by using laminated glass technology.

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market: Dynamics

The growth in demand for aesthetics, comfort, safety features has led to several technological development in vehicles, such as fixing of sunroofs that allow better air circulation (a prominent manufacturer developed glazing technologies), which reduces the noise and increase thermal comfort in summer for a more pleasant journey.

This will eventually will increased the demand for automotive sunroof glass market over the forecast period. However, high cost of the system will hamper the demand for automotive sunroof glass market.

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market: Segmentation

basis of vehicle type Hatchback

SUV

Sedan

Others (Electric Vehicles) basis on sunroof type Pop up Sunroofs

Tilt N Slide

Top Mount

Panoramic

Built-in Sunroof Systems

Foldable

Removable

Solar Type basis of sales channel OEM Automotive Sunroof Glass

Aftermarket Automotive Sunroof Glass basis of glass type Laminated Automotive Sunroof Glass

Tempered Automotive Sunroof Glass

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market: Regional Outlook

The automotive sunroofs glass market across the globe is currently driven by its exceptionally high volume of demand in the European region. Western Europe holds a high potential demand for luxury vehicles and coupled with increasing consumer’s demand for comfort systems, the adoption of sunroofs in all passenger vehicles has improved over the forecast period in Europe.

Automotive sunroof glass are adopted in approximately sixty of the vehicles using sunroof systems in Europe.

Asia Pacific occupies the second position in terms of demand in the global automotive glass sunroof market, after Europe. Most of the customers as well as manufacturers treat sunroofs as an aftermarket in Asia Pacific, allowing a huge scope of entry for all levels of players in this region.

The complementing growth of the automobile sector in APAC is estimated to further drive the market for sunroofs in Japan, India and China. Governments from Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA are providing incentives to environment friendly industries, of which the global automotive sunroof glass market can be a part of.

This has in turn helped in draw in huge investments from leading global companies of automotive sunroofs glass providers for setting up new facility manufacturing units in these region

Automotive Sunroof Glass Market: Key Players

The global market of Automotive Sunroof Glass market used for various application is comparatively fragmented and manufacturers see the potential to increase the pace of the growth by the way of product launches and sales through new channels.

Some of the market manufacturers identified in the Automotive Sunroof Glass market across the globe are:

Auto One Glass

AGC Glass Europe

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Corning Glass

Fuyao Group

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Safelite Group

Vitro SAB de CV

