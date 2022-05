Detergent Alcohol Market Growth to Surge Owing to Increasing Adoption by End-use Applications

The global Detergent Alcohol Market is expected to be on a splendid growth spree In Upcoming Years. Every vertical is onto the creation of a talent pool to cater to the demands from the public as well as the private sector. Moreover, the emphasis lays on a digital pool of ready-to-hire, experienced, and highly skilled professionals. With close to 10K investment opportunities over the next 10 years, the future is there to witness an escalation herein.

Detergent alcohols are basically fatty alcohols with carbon chain length in the range between of C12-C18. They are produced both through natural and synthetic resources. Naturally, detergent alcohols are obtained through resources such as oils, fats and waxes of plant or animal, while synthetically, they are derived from petrochemical derivatives. Detergent alcohols are mainly used as raw material for the manufacturing of surfactants and detergents, which are used in household and industrial cleaning applications. Detergent alcohols are also used as a polymerization aid, plasticizer and antioxidant in polymers and plastic processing.

Numerous different types of detergent alcohols are available in the market which are used for their various application in household detergents, industrial cleaners, lube oil additive, oil field chemical and others. Due to their vast use across various end-use industries, detergent alcohols are expected to register a significant increase in their global demand and the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Detergent alcohols find their major application in household/ industrial detergents and cleaners, personal care products, plasticizers and processing aid, lube oil additive, oilfield chemical, water and wastewater treatment chemicals and others. With holistic growth in these end-use industries, demand for detergent alcohols is also expected to increase at proportionately high CAGR through 2026.

The abundant availability of raw material and increase in use of the detergent alcohol in variety of new application is also expected to augment market of detergent alcohol both on the supply as well as demand side. Personal care segment, which include products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels etc., is expected to witness high growth rate in the global detergent alcohol market between 2016 and 2026. Use of biodegradable and organic content is expected to be the main driving force for the use of detergent alcohols in personal care products.

Global Detergent Alcohol Market Segmentation

basis of raw material · Natural· Synthetic basis of application · Household detergent· Industrial cleaner · Waste water treatment · Lubricant additive · Welding and fabrication work · Personal care product · Plasticizer and processing aid · Others basis on regions · North America· Latin America · Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) · Japan · Western Europe · Eastern Europe and Middle East · Africa

Detergent alcohol finds its major application in consumer products. Due to high population and number of consumers, APEJ region is expected to hold a significant market share in the global detergent alcohol market. Besides, due to growing population and industrialization, APEJ detergent alcohol market is expected to registrar a high CAGR between 2016 and 2026. China is anticipated to remain a key consumer and producer of detergent alcohols in the global market.

Some of the key players identified in the global detergent alcohol market include Sasol Limited, Kao Corporation, Kuala Lumpur Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell plc, VVF L.L.C., Kepong Berhad (KLK), Procter & Gamble, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd and others.

