The Photon-Counting CT Market to be flooded with next gen wearables

The healthcare vertical is growing at a rapid pace all over. There are hordes of healthcare opportunities available. Digitization is making a constructive entry to the vertical. As such, several life sciences companies are into collaborative innovation and advancements in drug- and diagnostics-related research. As such, the Photon-Counting CT Market is bound to climb the digitized pedestal in the years to come.

The photon-counting CT is a very weak optical pulse detection device based on the direct detection quantum limit theory. This technology has the potential to significantly increase clinical performance for cardiology, oncology, neurology, and many other clinical CT applications.Photon-counting CT has the promise to further expand the clinical capabilities of traditional CT, including the visualization of minute details of organ structures, more accurate material density measurement and improved tissue characterization. The demand for photon counting-CT is increasing widely with the rising prevalence of various chronic disorders.

The outbreak of coronavirus has disturbed almost all the industries. But, due to COVID-19, the demand for effective diagnosis and treatment has cascaded across the globe. Major players in the medical device manufacturing market are continuously working to facilitate the growing needs of healthcare providers for imaging solutions.

The global photon-counting CT had both positive and negative impact, due to global lockdown the movement of patients for routine check-ups was disturbed. But at the same, photon-counting CT is considered to be an effective diagnostic test, this is leading the growth of the photon-counting CT market.

The rising demand for early detection of chronic diseases globally is the major factor driving the photon-counting CT market. Changing lifestyle habits such as tobacco consumption, smoking along with increasing air pollution levels will further increase the prevalence of cancer.

Photon-counting CT scanner is used for effective diagnosis of the diseases. Rising incidences of risk factors such as obesity and sedentary lifestyle are some of the aspects that cause quite overtly, stroke, rising cases of stroke will cause the market to grow. Furthermore, the growing demand for premium healthcare infrastructure and significant improvements in imaging technologies are likely to drive the growth of the photon-counting CT market.

However, high cost of photon-counting CT systems and lack of skilled professionals in developing regions may restrain the growth of the photon-counting CT market growth. Also, stringent regulations in some regions hampers the growth of the global photon-counting CT market.

Photon-Counting CT Market: Segmentation

Global photon-counting CT market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end-user.

Based on the product type, the global photon-counting CT market can be segmented as:

  • Single Channel Counting System
  • Multichannel Counting System

Based on the application, the global photon-counting CT market can be segmented as:

  • Cardiology
  • Oncology
  • Neurology
  • Others

Based on the end user, the global photon-counting CT market can be segmented as:

  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Imaging and Research Centers

Based on the product type, single channel counting system segment is expected to hold a major share in the global photon-counting CT market.

Based on the application, cardiology segment is likely to dominate the global photon-counting CT market due to the rising demand for early diagnosis of cardiac disorders. Based on end user, hospitals segment is likely to dominate the global photon-counting CT market as they serve as the primary center for disease diagnosis and treatment.

North America is expected to have a major share in the global photon-counting CT market due to the quick adoption of advanced technology and the rising introduction of various medical devices for early diagnosis and treatment. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region due to the technological advancement and rising prevalence of cancer.According to European Union, the number of people newly diagnosed with cancer every year in Europe will increase from the current 3.5 million to more than 4.3 million by 2035. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate in the global photon-counting CT market due to the rising geriatric population and healthcare expenditure whereas MEA is projected to show minimum growth rate due to lack of advanced technologies in the region.

The key participants operating in the global Photon-counting CT market are:

  • PerkinElmer
  • PicoQuant
  • Becker & Hickl GmbH
  • Hidex Oy
  • ID Quantique (IDQ)
  • Photek
  • Thorlabs Inc.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Others

