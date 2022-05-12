Zeolites Market To Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Rockville, United States , 2022-May- 12 — /EPR Network/ —According to a new Fact.MR report, sales of zeolites in 2018 were 8.3 Mn tons, and are expected to record ~2% Y-o-Y in 2019. The zeolites industry remains fostered by a myriad factors, ranging from the application in soil amendment procedures, and water treatment, to growing utilization as key refrigeration absorbents.

The study finds that the zeolite synthesis has emerged as an active area of research, as zeolites with uniform microscopes continue to become a key imperative across industrial processes such as separation, adsorption, and catalysis, while seeking new applications in medical, chemical sensors, magnetism, and electronics.

The realization that hydrogen can offer a sustainable solution to energy storage and transport has encouraged the governments worldwide to take immediate steps toward becoming a hydrogen economy, alongside rapidly changing dynamics of the energy sector. Currently at its infancy, the hydrogen energy generations holds promise for prospects of the energy industry, and zeolites play a pivotal role as specific catalysts in the generation of hydrogen energy.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3817

Zeolite Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the zeolite market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, end-use and key regions.

Type

Natural

Clinoptilolite

Mordenite

Others

Synthetic

Zeolite A

Type X

Type Y

USY

ZSM-5

End Use

Building & construction

Water treatment

Animal Nutrition

Odor Control & Desiccant

Detergents

Agriculture

Other end uses

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3817

Europe and East Asia – Lucrative Markets for Zeolites

According to the study, Europe and East Asia collectively account for ~60% share of the zeolites market. Rapid industrialization and growing investments in the industrial sectors across these regions, are likely to remain leading influencers of growth for the zeolites market. Growing number of research demonstrations and tests apropos of zeolites across Asian nations has further attracted the attention of the market players for investments.

Zeolites in both, natural and synthetic form, are being widely used across a plethora of end-use industries. Accounting for ~60% volume share of the global market, natural zeolites remain the sought-after category, significantly complemented by their use in the water treatment industry. Environment concerns relating to the presence of heavy metals in wastewater, and the potential of natural zeolites to resolve these have been driving their adoption in recent years.

The synthetic zeolites will also remain attractive among end-users, in light of their greater thermal stability and unmatched properties as specific catalysts. From purification of industrial and municipal wastewater, to restoration of degraded soil and soil modification, adoption of synthetic zeolites will remain significant in the foreseeable future.

Companies operating in the zeolites market are concentrating their efforts towards developments in the synthetic variant, apart from their focus on capacity expansions and new product developments for remaining ahead of the curve. For instance, BASF launched a new generation of FCC catalysts, based on a novel Improved Zeolite Y (IZY) technology for gasoil refiners, which is tailored to offer superior conversion and improve coke selectivity, thereby being able to aid refineries in maximizing profitability. This study offers a long-term outlook of the zeolites market for the period between 2019 and 2029. The zeolites market is forecast to record a CAGR of 3% through 2029.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3817

Key Takeaways of Zeolite Market

Global zeolite market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 3.4 Bn during the forecast period, adding 1.3X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020.

Synthetic zeolites will continue to witness accelerating demand, accounting for more than half of the global share.

The global market for Zeolite is expected to witness high growth in emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil owing to the increased per capita spending and fluctuating weather conditions.

Europe is estimated to be the most lucrative market in terms of revenue generation, currently valued at US$ 4.3 Bn and is expected to show prolific expansion over the forecast period

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925872/0/en/North-America-Accounts-for-Over-30-of-Overall-Aluminum-Powder-Sales-finds-Fact-MR-study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com