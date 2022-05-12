Wacky Independent Comedy Romp “Stroke of Luck” Goes Global at Cannes

Lenox, MA, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Christian Frelinghuysen‘s directorial debut “Stroke of Luck,” is a quirky romantic comedy romp about a screw-up kid from the city falling in love with a country girl, all while getting caught up in a bizarre crime ring involving a talking horse and an evil rock star. Inspired by the works of Judd Apatow (Trainwreck, 40 Year-old Virgin), the film champions love, solves the crime, saves the farm, gets the girl and redeems relationships through a series of unpredictable events and unexpected characters.

“Stroke of Luck” will make its international launch for Cannes’ Online Market with sales being handled by Terese Linden Kohn’s TALK Global Media.

“Stroke of Luck” world premiered at the Calgary Independent Film Festival, where it won ‘Best Comedy Film.’ Since then the film has been racking up festival prizes and audience awards across the globe including ‘Best Cast’ at the Vesuvius International Film Festival, ‘Best Feature Script’ at Toronto Independent Film Festival, as well as ‘Best International Film’. At the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival alone ‘Stroke of Luck’ swept in 5 awards: ‘Best Producer,’ ‘Best Feature Director,’ ‘Best Editing,’ ‘Best Original Score,’ and ‘Best Cinematography’. Others include ‘Best Feature Film,‘ Mahattanhenge Film Awards, ‘Best Comedy Nominee,’ Lit Laughs International Comedy Film Festival (London), ‘Official Selection’ at Dublin International Comedy Film Festival and Fargo Fantastic Film Festivals.

Terese Linden Kohn, TALK Global Media, notes “now is a great time to offer the international marketplace an opportunity to acquire a film that just wants to have some fun. And who doesn’t love a talking horse!”

SYNOPSIS:

Young Nathan (Kyle Derosiers) has pulled a damaging prank at his school in the city and is sent to his father’s farm to work it off. But Nathan finds much more than he bargained for when he gets there, including Sarah, (Sara Ball) a very charming, independent farm hand, a bizarre crime ring, and a horse that only he can hear talk. Featuring a great cast including Patty Guggenheim (Florida Girls), and John Popper (lead singer of the band Blues Traveler). Directed and co-authored by first-time feature filmmaker, Christian Frelinghuysen. Produced by Mark Farrell (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Z Rock). Shot entirely in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts.

TRAILER: https://vimeo.com/707007176

Where to follow the film and its journey:

Website: https://www.StrokeOfLuckMovie.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stroke-of-Luck-106598211716346

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stroke_of_luck_movie/

Sales Contact:

Terese Linden Kohn

TALK Global Media

Terese@TALKglobalMedia.com

www.TALKglobalMedia.com

Facebook: @TALKglobalMedia/

Instagram: @TALKglobalMedia

Media Contact:

Terri See, Media Producer

Email: iamTerriSee@gmail.com

+1.413.854.5523