Emergency Hospital Beds Market is attain a value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2030

Emergency Hospital Beds Market 2022

The global Emergency Hospital Beds Market is expected to reach US$ 10 Bn by the year 2030. Healthcare systems have been basically emphasizing on affordability as well as quality of the medical services. However, now, digitization has come through, which would drive revolution in the same healthcare vertical. The life sciences would go digitally innovative. This would be the way healthcare vertical would go in the next 10 years.

High number of hospitalizations witnessed during the current COVID-19 pandemic along with routine hospitalizations will propel the growth of the global emergency hospital beds market over the period of 2022-2030. The current pandemic is not a standalone phenomenon but a part of a larger pattern of frequent epidemics that is evident from recent occurrences such as Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and many others.

The emergency hospital beds market includes a variety of products such as surgical beds, bariatric beds, critical care beds, emergency and transport stretchers, speciality stretchers, and others. Key manufacturers also offer various products based on different technologies such as electric-powered or manual stretchers.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Invacare Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, LINET, Arjo, PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD., Howard Wright Limited, Midmark Corp, Joson-Care Enterprise Co., Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, NOA Medical Industries Inc., Novum Medical Products, Friend Corporation and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market.

Key Takeaways from Emergency Hospital Beds Market Study

The speciality stretchers sub-segment within the stretchers segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global emergency hospital beds market by the end of 2030 .

. By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to grow almost 1.5X over the years 2020 to 2030 .

over the years to . By region-wise segmentation, Europe is estimated to be the most attractive region in the global emergency hospital beds market.

Countries such as China, India, and Brazil have the potential to drive future growth in the global emergency hospital beds market, owing to the growing burden of infectious and chronic diseases, coupled with high demand for maternity beds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased hospitalizations across the world, which is giving added imputes to the growth of the emergency hospital beds market.

“Mounting occurrence of diseases coupled with rising incidence of road accident-related hospitalizations will propel the growth of the emergency hospital beds market over the coming period,” suggests a PMR analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Manufacturers

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Emergency Hospital Beds Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market Report

How is the Emergency Hospital Beds Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Emergency Hospital Beds Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Emergency Hospital Beds Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Emergency Hospital Beds Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Emergency Hospital Beds Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Emergency Hospital Beds Market?

