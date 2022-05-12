Cervical Plating System Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The spinal column is the human body’s primary support, which enables humans to stand erect, bend, and twist. Spinal curve is roughly divided into three major sections viz. the cervical curve, the lumbar curve and the thoracic curve.

Cervical plating systems are medically-designed systems used to provide neck support during spinal instrumentation and fusion procedures. Cervical plating systems increase the fusion rate and may decrease the need for external bracing following surgery in some cases.

The cervical plating system consists of different types, such as anterior cervical plating system, posterior plating systems and many others. Among all, for selected traumatic and non-traumatic cervical pathologies, anterior cervical plating is indicated.

Spinal injury surgery has raised the demand for spinal surgical procedures by raising the prevalence of spinal disorders such as cervical myelopathy, lumbar myelopathy, and thoracic myelopathy, which is expected to increase the growth of cervical plating system market. Continuous technical developments can include adaptability, versatility and anatomical difficulties for surgeons during treatment, is expected to boost the demand for cervical plating system.

For instance, on September 2019, Tlas Spine Inc., a spinal implant company located in Jupiter, Florida, announced the clearance of FDA and the imminent release of the V3 Guided Segmental Plating Device. The unique V3 guidance system allows surgeons the ability to temporarily dock the plate to the face of the HiJAK device during the installation process, providing ease of use and control.

Moreover, growing healthcare infrastructure, economic growth, and expansion of insurance coverage is expected to increase the demand of cervical plating system.

However, high capital investment initially is the major challenge that will limit the market growth for cervical plating system. Furthermore, technical limitations and regulatory landscape will impede the market growth for cervical plating system market.

Cervical Plating System Market: Segmentation

The global cervical plating system market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End User and region.

Based on Product Type, the Cervical Plating System market is segmented as:

Posterior Plating Systems

Anterior Cervical Plating Systems Comet Cervical Plating Systems Others

Hybrid Cervical Plating Systems

Modular Cervical Plating Systems

Accessories

Based on End User, the Cervical Plating System market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Based on the product type, anterior cervical plating systems market is expected to show a robust growth owing to increase adoption of technologically advanced device that minimize the risk of medical error.

Besides, anterior cervical plate systems, improves the effectiveness of fusion of autograft and allograft and reduces the rate of kyphosis and pseudo arthrosis after discectomy with various stages and fusions. Thus, this, in turn is expected to increase the demand for cervical plating system.

Based on the end user, hospitals are expected to increase the demand for cervical plating system. This is due to high patient pool and growing hospitals infrastructures in the developed nations.

The pandemic of novel coronavirus has spread globally. Initially, the coronavirus was expected to hit the Asian market; however, North America and Europe is on higher risk side as compare to Asian countries like India. The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in stock market turbulence, country-wide lock down and strict border controls.

The concerns are focusing to develop COVID-19 treatment as early as possible. This led to divert the manufacturers mind more towards the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and has hugely impacted the growth of such type of systems. Due to turbulence in stock market the capital has been decreased. Also in some country the manufacturing of such technologically advanced systems has stopped due to temporary lockdown.

In short, it can be concluded that cervical plating system market have a negative impact due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Globally the cervical plating system market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the prominent share in the market for cervical plating system due to higher incidences of spinal injuries and adoption of technologically advanced products.

Europe is expected to hold the next major revenue share for cervical plating system market due to more number of technically trained, due to high healthcare infrastructure and skilled professional to use it. After Europe, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate for cervical plating system market due to growing population and adoption towards technology.

Middle East and Africa is expected to be the least lucrative region for cervical plating system market due to less expenditure on health and poor infrastructure.

Some examples of key player operating at the global level for cervical plating system market includes In´ Tech Medical, Z-Medical GmbH + Co. KG, Centinel Spine LLC, GLOBAL biomedical, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and some other. These players are focusing on strategic partnership as well as launching the product type to gain competitive edge in the market.

