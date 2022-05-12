Direct-to-consumer Testing Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Genesis Healthcare., Pathway genomics., MyHeritage., Mapmygenome., Living DNA– Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Direct-to-consumer Testing Market 2022

The conventional practices are being augmented through robotic, AI-driven systems, thereby taking the past as well as the present to the future. This would, in the true sense, let clinicians carve cutting-edge technologies and implement them in proper ways, and avert the probable risks. This would be the scene with the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market in the upcoming decade.

Direct-to-consumer tests are In vitro diagnostics test which are directly marketed to consumers without the involvement of a health care provider. These tests required the user to collect a sample, such as urine or saliva, and send it to the company for testing and analysis.

Various types of Direct-to-consumer tests are available, for instance, complete chemistries, blood counts, thyroid and hormone analysis, enzymes, diabetes, lipid panels, heavy metals (lead, arsenic), cancer screening, drugs of abuse, sports doping and steroids, therapeutic drug monitoring, pregnancy, fertility, inflammatory bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, and sexually transmitted diseases.

There are thousands of Direct-to-consumer tests currently available with more being developed. Moreover, patient with sexually transmitted diseases are not being tested due to due to fear, shame, stigma and embarrassment.

However, Direct-to-Consumer Tests remove barrier to laboratory testing for sexually transmitted diseases, Patient can have test with privacy. Moreover, COVID-19 will show negative impact on Direct-to-consumer tests due to short time shut down of production facilities as well as significant disruption in supply chain.

Rising awareness and adoption of direct-to-consumer tests among general people will propel the direct-to-consumer test market growth over the forecasting period. Leading players are focusing on developing easy to use direct-to-consumer testing solutions with superior quality. These tests ensure to provide efficient and accurate genetic test results.

Furthermore, growing technological advancement in direct-to-consumer tests will fuel the growth of direct-to-consumer testing market. Beside, leading players offers direct-to-consumer testing kits through online channels to market their products.

This allows key players to reach to a broad customer base across the world. Moreover, direct-to-consumer testing helps to avoid waiting for an appointment with doctors which also one the major factor for adaption of direct-to-consumer test.

However, direct-to-consumer testing still have a patient data privacy issue. Beside that many direct-to-consumer test are not covered in insurance plan which can hinder the direct-to-consumer testing market growth.

Direct-to-consumer Testing Market: Segmentation

A Direct-to-consumer Testing market can be segmented into test type, technology, distribution channels and geography.

Based on test type, the global Direct-to-consumer Testing market is segmented as:

Carrier Screening Tests

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests

Pharmacogenetics Tests

Cancer Predisposition Tests

Low Risk General Wellness Tests

Ancestry Tests

Nutrigenomics Testing

Based on technology, the global Direct-to-consumer Testing market is segmented as:

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Based on the distribution channels, the global Direct-to-consumer Testing market is segmented as:

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

A Direct-to-consumer Testing market is expected to show remarkable growth over the forecast period due to rising adaption of Direct-to-consumer test amongst the people. Moreover, key players are focusing on development of easy to use and cost effective direct-to-consumer test.

Based on test type segment, cancer predisposition tests is expected to hold the major market share in a Direct-to-consumer Testing market due rising prevalence of cancer. Among technology segment, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips segment is expected hold highest revenue generating segment.

Geographically, North America is a significant region in a Direct-to-consumer Testing market due to rise in adaption of direct-to-consumer test in this region. Europe hold second largest share in region due to upsurge in demand for direct-to-consumer test in this region.

Moreover, East Asia and South Asia region will show significant market growth rate due to rising demand for direct-to-consumer testing options. Furthermore, due to poor healthcare facilities and lower adaption of direct-to-consumer testing in Middle East and Africa is expected to be least-lucrative market.

The global market for Direct-to-consumer Testing is consolidated with few market players. Examples of some of the primary key players operating in the global Direct-to-consumer Testing market are 23 and Me, Genesis Healthcare., Pathway genomics., MyHeritage., Mapmygenome., Living DNA, Karmagenes, Identigene, Helix OpCo LLC, Full Genome Corporation, Easy DNA, Color Genomics, Ancestry and among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market Report

How is the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Direct-to-consumer Testing Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Direct-to-consumer Testing Market?

