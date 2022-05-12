Injection Lipolysis Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Injection Lipolysis Market 2022

AI-backed computer algorithms (more sophisticated algorithms), better known as chatbots, are capable of conducting meaningful conversations (human-like) through option-based, textual, or voice-based input. The basic advantage of these chatbots would be smooth sailing on the part of patients despite healthcare personnel being out of reach at times (due to factors like non-operation hours, disaster-induced overloads over the calls, and likewise). This would be the functioning of the Injection Lipolysis Market in the next 10 years.

The increasing burden of obesity and growing awareness towards the fat reduction procedures among obese individuals is expected to create a huge growth opportunity for injection lipolysis market around the globe. Lipotherapy or injection lipolysis is a minimally invasive procedure used for the breakdown of fat cells around the injection sites.

Injection lipolysis is also applied in cosmetic surgeries to the patients to reduce the number of fat cells. Injection lipolysis is a non-surgical alternative in which drug mixtures such as deoxycholic acid, in combination with vitamin E,l-carnitine, collagenase, isoproterenol, and hyaluronidase are injected to destroy fat cells.

According to WHO world health statistics report in every six adult one is obese globally and the ratio is also gradually increasing which is expected to create huge growth opportunity for injection lipolysis market. So many surgical procedures are being followed by the obese population, however, the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures also anticipated to accelerate the injection lipolysis market growth.

In April 2015, U.S. FDA approved the deoxycholate acid injection Kybella of Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. which made the injection lipolysis procedure one of the mainstream minimally invasive technique for body fat loss. The injection lipolysis technique for fat loss is well adopted in European and American countries from the last couple of years while the adoption is a little low in Asia pacific regions.

Growing prevalence of diabetes, obesity and demand for cosmetic surgeries for fat reduction is expected to accelerate the injection lipolysis market growth over forecast years. However, safety concerns due to some side effects of injection lipolysis procedure and the presence of other fat breakdown techniques are also expected to hamper the injection lipolysis to some extent.

Increasing incidences of obesity and diabetes are the major factor expected to drive the market growth of Injection lipolysis. Growing adoption of Injection lipolysis for fat break down is also expected to drive the Injection lipolysis market growth. Increasing preference for non-invasive technologies for fat reduction also anticipated propelling the Injection lipolysis market growth. However, there is a safety concern of the Injection lipolysis having some side effects expected to restrain the Injection lipolysis market growth.

Injection Lipolysis Market: Segmentation

Based on drug type, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

Deoxycholic Acid

Phosphatidylcholine

Others

Based on the treatment site, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

Facial Fat Deposits

Submental Fat

Upper Arm Fat

Abdominal Fat

Thighs Fat

Knee Fat

Buttock Fat

Others

Based on end-user, Injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The demand for using Injection lipolysis for fat reduction is increasing in the last few years due to the high preference for use in cosmetic surgery. The manufacturers are also continuously focusing on to develop new drugs for injection lipolysis procedure.

Growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in developing and emerging countries also expected to propel the Injection lipolysis market growth during forecast periods. However, the low availability of Injection lipolysis drugs creates huge opportunity among the key market players for the development and launch of new drugs for better clinical outcomes with low side effects during forecast periods.

North America is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in Injection lipolysis market owing to growing awareness among the obese population to reduce fat cells and high adoption of injection lipolysis in the region followed by Europe. The Injection lipolysis market is expected to grow fastest in the Asia Pacific may because of the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing economy.

However, in the South Asian countries like India and China, the opportunities to the market players to develop and sale Injection lipolysis are expected to be higher due to large population, increasing initiatives by the government to develop new drugs during forecasting periods.

The key manufacturers of injection lipolysis market are,

AbbVie Inc.

INTROPHARMA

Shandong Chenguang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Tiantian Technology Co. Ltd.

NEXUS PHARMA CO. LTD.

Hebei Chefhi International Trade Co. Ltd.

