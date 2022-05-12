Endpoint Protection Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Endpoint Protection Market 2022

In today’s IT-driven world businesses are spreading worldwide, these global businesses are connected via computer and other endpoint terminals. Hence, endpoints being the crucial part of all the networks need to protect has risen. Day by day rise in frequency of unknown attacks on endpoint is growing which has leads the requirement of implementing the security majors for enterprises as endpoint protection solutions.

Endpoint protection is the process of securing endpoints of the businesses or any other systems network endpoints also the remote devices used in organizations from viruses, trojans, malware, other threats, such as zero-day malware and advanced persistent threats.

The use of wireless devices such as tablets, mobiles, laptops, etc. in the business operations and daily work associated with the computer networks is providing the routes for the threat parameters to enter into the network endpoints this has generated the demand to develop the solutions to protect the networks of the business. All the industry verticals, households, businesses, etc. are using connected networks to access global data from their endpoints using internet services via wireless and cable connected networks because of this connections

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Symantec Corporation, IBM(International Business Machines Corporation), Intel Security, Cisco Systems, Inc., Trend Micro, Sophos, Carbon Black Inc. and Kaspersky Labs and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Endpoint Protection Market.

Global Endpoint Protection Market: Drivers and Restraints

In the recent years factor such as the adoption of new practices in enterprises as remote or mobile employees and usage of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) has led in decreasing the enterprise network security parameter, which leads the demand for endpoint security solutions. The rise in awareness about the endpoint protection solutions in small, medium and large enterprises is going to push the demand for this solutions.

The increased issues in network endpoints protection such as targeted attacks on endpoints, data loss or theft from endpoints has risen drastically in recent years this factor is going to increase the demand for implementing the endpoint protection solutions globally. Also the loss of enterprise network security parameter due to

Global Endpoint Protection Market: Segmentation

The global market for endpoint protection is segmented on the basis of by Solution, Vertical, deployment type, and Region.

On the basis of solution the endpoint protection market is divided into anti-virus, antispyware/antimalware, firewall, endpoint device control, intrusion prevention, endpoint application control.

On the basis of verticals type the market is segmented into BFSI, government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education.

On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented into cloud-based endpoint protection, on-site hosted and virtualized environment.

Regionally, the global market for endpoint protection is divided into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Stakeholders

Endpoint Protection Market Manufacturers

Endpoint Protection Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Endpoint Protection Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in the Endpoint Protection Market Report

How is the Endpoint Protection Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Endpoint Protection Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Endpoint Protection Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Endpoint Protection Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Endpoint Protection Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Endpoint Protection Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Endpoint Protection Market?

