Semiconductor IP Market is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 12.3 Bn by 2032

Semiconductor IP Market 2022

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) revenue reached US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021, with the market expected to surge to a valuation of around US$ 12.3 Bn by 2032

A semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is defined as a unit of logic, cell, or chip layout design that can be reused by the creator party. Intellectual property in a semiconductor is normally developed with the idea of licensing to multiple vendors for using as building blocks in different chip designs.

In today’s era of Integrated Circuit (IC) designs more and more system functionality are getting integrated into single chips (System on Chip (SOC) designs). In these SOC designs, these pre-designed IP cores/blocks are becoming more and more important.

This is because most of the SOC designs have a standard microprocessor and lot of system functionality which are standardized and hence if designed once can be re-used across several designs.

Major factors stimulating the demand for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market includes increasing demand for modern SOC designs, innovation in multicore technology, increasing adoption of connected devices for day to day use, continuous improvements to optimize rising chip design expenditure, rising demand for teleconferencing solutions during the pandemic, and growing demand for electronics from healthcare industry due to COVID-19.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Arm Holdings Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies, CEVA Inc., eMemory Technology Incorporated, Lattice Semiconductor Corp., Open-Silicon Inc., Mentor Graphics Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Rambus Inc. and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP).

Key Segments of Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Covered in the Report

By Design IP, Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is segmented into-

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Verification IP

By Application, the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is segmented into-

IDM

Foundry

ASSEMBLIES

Others

By End Use Industry, the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is segmented into-

Telecom & Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Automotive

Industrial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Manufacturers

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

