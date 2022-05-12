Everything As A Service Xaas Market 2022: Global Key Players – Solution Analysts Pvt Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Accenture LLP, Cisco Systems, Google Corporation and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Everything As A Service Xaas Market 2022

The everything-as-a-service (XaaS) market is projected to grow from US$ 5 Bn in 2020 to US$ 97 Bn by 2031, at an expected CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. XaaS is basically a cloud computing term for an array of different software services and applications, are now delivered to users as a service over the internet.

Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) is also known as a subscription-based general category of services related to cloud computing and remote access. Business are improving the expense model and speeding new apps and business processes with help of XaaS.

Businesses are adopting cloud services to attain high scalability and flexibility to execute their operations. Increasing preference of businesses on cloud-based architecture is driving the growth of everything-as-a-service (XaaS).

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Solution Analysts Pvt Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Accenture LLP, Cisco Systems, Google Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Jabil Inc., AT&T Inc. and more.

What is Driving Demand for Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS)?

There is an increase in demand for subscription based pricing model, which is further making companies to adopt cloud based technology more and more. This is one of the factor, driving the growth of everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) globally.

With the implementation of XaaS services and solutions, companies are increasing their customer base and also saving the costs on the deployment of solutions. Major benefits for adopting XaaS services are high scalability and flexibility. These benefits are helping business to execute their options and driving the growth of everything-as-a-Service (XaaS).

There is an increase in the adoption of the idea of selling value project as a service, this is one the factor driving the growth of XaaS market globally. Companies get an option of upgrading or downgrading based on their budget, which is one of the factor driving the growth of everything-as-a-Service. Enterprises only need to pay the subscription fee as there is no other hidden costs. This is also one of the factor, augmenting the growth of XaaS services.

Key Segments

By Business

B2B

B2C

By Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By End-use Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Logistic & Transportation

Hospitality

Healthcare

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Everything As A Service Xaas Market Manufacturers

Everything As A Service Xaas Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Everything As A Service Xaas Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

