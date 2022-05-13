Route 32 Auctions will hold a Country Store & More Auction on May 20th and 21st, online and live in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Crawfordsville, IN, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — Route 32 Auctions’ upcoming Country Store & More Auction on Friday and Saturday, May 20th and 21st, will feature approximately 500 lots each day of gas and oil, soda, salesman’s sample oddities, advertising items and more – an eclectic mix of country store collectibles, online and live in the Crawfordsville gallery located at 3097 East State Rd. 32.

Doors will open both days at 9 am Eastern time, with the auction starting at 10 am. Day 1 lots range from a very rare, repainted 1-cent Sunny Boy Gumball vending machine made by Field Mfg. Co, in working condition and with one key, 17 inches tall; to a self-framed, single-sided tin sign for the Music Master Washington Liquor Company in Spokane, Washington, graded 9.25, an amazing example of early West Coast advertising and measuring 24 ¼ inches by 20 ½ inches.

Other signs will feature a William M. Fifer Jeweler sign that appears to be made of zinc and displays well, boasting a great look, with a chain, 24 inches by 17 ½ inches, rated 7.5; and a single-sided porcelain sign for Fisher Dairy Milk & Cream, rated highly at 8.75, marked “Burdick Enamel Sign Co.” and measuring 28 inches in diameter.

An early Uncle Sambo cigar store style figure made out of wood and showing some wear and discoloration throughout but still displays exceptionally well, stands an impressive 75 inches tall; while a Hoyt’s Life Picture automaton of a black farmer, in good condition and rated 8.25, with key, features a clock mechanism that works well and measures 27 inches tall by 22 inches wide.

A scarce Crystal Case Company revolving display case, in above average overall condition and showing a very old refinish, is marked “Brunswick Balke Collender Co., Chicago”, 64 ½ inches tall by 25 ½ inches wide. Also, an early Dr. Daniels single-sided tin entry sign in the front door, with very good graphics and color, oak, rated 8.5 on the sign, 28 inches by 21 inches.

A seldom seen Armour’s Quality Products framed cardboard display with a trifold that has been separated and framed, has great, highly detailed graphics, rated 8.5, is 22 inches by 76 inches; while a wood and metal construction salesman’s sample horse-drawn rotary hoe, boasts a great early look despite some minor damage to the wood, rated 7.75, 10 inches tall, 26 ½ inches wide.

On to Day 2, where the merchandise mix will be just as broad, ranging from a Ford concept (or development) suspension model, with case postage addressed to Henry Ford, 4 ¼ inches by 15 1/5 inches, rated 8.5; to an early wood pig carousel, not marked and not painted, so one can see all the seams and cracks, with a hollow body, 49 inches by 66 inches on the base and rated 6.5.

Signs will feature a single-sided tin Providence Washington Insurance Company sign in a wood frame, marked “American Art Works” and measuring 26 ½ inches by 20 ½ inches, rated 8.25; and a paper mâché cigar hanging sign, hand-painted and showing very good color, with just some light wear throughout, appears to be an old repaint and measures 9 inches by 41 inches.

A horizontal single-cylinder steam engine model made from metal and wood construction and highly detailed, with an eye-catching industrial look, is rated 8.75-9, 11 inches by 14 inches. Also, a tower clock mechanism, German in construction with heavy metal construction, has a slave clock with good face and hands, three barrels and two flywheels, functioning, rated 8.75-9.

An early salesman’s sample for an S & L Johnson reaping machine in a wooden case, with key, has a great original look and is marked, “S & L Johnson Patent Dec. 8, 1853”, rated 8+, 19 ½ inches by 11 inches. Also, an early H. C. Evans & Co. (Chicago) gaming wheel, very heavy, shows images of dice on the wheel and measures a stout 91 inches by 60 ½ inches, rated 7.75.

A unique patent model horseshoe, mounted on a wooden horse hoof, shows some wear and comes with patent paperwork for another shoe and is diminutive at just 4 inches tall, rated 8.25; while a patent model horse trainer’s cart with wood and metal construction, has a great original look (although the weaving in the seat is gone), and measures 7 inches by 28 inches, rated 8.25.

The auction catalog is currently available online, at https://online.flippingbook.com/link/621661/ as well as on the popular bidding platforms LiveAuctioneers.com and Proxibid.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be taken. The preferred hotel is the Best Western Plus in Crawfordsville. Reservations can be made by calling (765) 307-3999 and mentioning Route 32 Auctions. Crawfordsville is located approximately 35 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The buyer’s premiums for this auction will be 18 percent for on-site, absentee and phone bidders, and 23 percent for online bidders. There will be an additional 3 percent fee charged for all credit card transactions. Shipping services will be available at the expense of the buyer. There will be a concession stand.

For more information, visit www.route32auctions.com.

