Increasing Number of Health & Fitness Clubs to Spur the Demand for Personal Exercise Mats during 2022 to 2032

The global personal exercise market is anticipated to reach US$ 4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a robust CAGR exceeding 7% across the forthcoming decade, concludes a recently published Fact.MR study. Growing popularity of yoga as an approach to mitigate various health problems is boding well for the market.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, sales of personal exercise expanded at an impressive 6% CAGR, reaching over US$ 2 Bn by the end of the said period. Furthermore, in 2019, the market registered a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 7%. Heightened health consciousness during the COVID-19 pandemic further spurred sales of personal exercise mats.

In recent years, the development of personal exercise mats made of recycled foam to provide the maximum level of comfort and stability to clients has seen a significant uptake. Additionally, personal exercise mats sold over 131 thousand units in 2018, with sales expected to increase by 7.1% as of 2022.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global personal exercise mats industry to expand 2x until 2031

Demand for yoga mats to remain high, registering a CAGR of 7% through 2031

By material, personal exercise mats manufactured from PVC to capture 2/5th of global revenue

Sales via modern trade channels to surge at an impressive 7% CAGR

Online direct to consumer sales to account for nearly 50% of global demand

Demand from yoga studios to remain elevated, accounting for 3 out of 5 sales

U.S to experience high sales, growing at a rate of 6% from 2021-2031

Asia to emerge as an opportunistic landscape, generating over 60% revenue

“Rising concerns about obesity and unhealthy lifestyles is prompting an increase in people opting for fitness regimes, particularly yoga, a trend likely to remain pronounced in the forthcoming decade, spurring personal exercise mats sales,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the market for personal exercise mats are focusing strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches in order to consolidate their foothold in the market.

In June 2020, Airex A.G introduced the Yoga Calyana Pro personal exercise mat. The mat comes in a trendy lemon color, offering a new underside structure for permanent optimum grip, along with heightened safety.

In December 2020, Jade Yoga introduced a broad range of yoga mats- as part of its Christmas Holiday offers. The products introduced include the Beginner Yogi- Level One, Classic Yogi- Harmony and the Outdoor-Loving-Yogi Organic Cotton Mysore Yoga Rug among others

Key Segments Covered

Mat Type Yoga Mat Pilates Mat Fitness Mat

Material PE Personal Exercise Mats PVC Personal Exercise Mats Rubber Personal Exercise Mats TPE Personal Exercise Mats Other Material Personal Exercise Mats

Sales Channel Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Modern Trade Channels Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Specialty Stores Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Direct-to-Customer (DTC) Online Personal Exercise Mats Sales via DTC Institutional Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Sports Variety Stores Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Sports Retail Chain Personal Exercise Mats Sales via Third Party Online

Buyer Type Individual Personal Exercise Mats Institutional Personal Exercise Mats Yoga Studios Fitness Centers Wellness Centers



This study offers all-inclusive data on:

Important guidelines and standards implemented by government bodies together with spotlight on potential changes in the post-COVID period

Study of policies in developed as well as developing countries to comprehend what aspects are important in assisting players to bounce back after COVID-19 outbreak

Assessment of size and shares of important product segments

Study of various technologies that are playing key role in fueling the demands in Personal Exercise Mats market

Synopsis of present and potential research and development activities by private Personal Exercise Mats industry player as well as public institutions

Detailed study of the monetary disruptions that are likely to stay for few months following the COVID-19 pandemic in the worldwide locations

Technological advancements and healthcare infrastructures that will assist in comprehending the readiness of government bodies of diverse countries to handle such pandemic situation

