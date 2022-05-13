The Emulsifiers Market To Take A Diligently Innovative Turn

New York , United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The demand for processed food has increased owing to the rise in urbanization, this is thus driving the demand for various food ingredients. An emulsifier with one oil-friendly and one water-friendly end is known to improve the appearance of the food. Emulsifier manufacturers are witnessing increased demand from the food industry, in order to preserve taste, offer safety and maintain the texture of the processed foods. Increasing number of food products are being produced with oil and water mixture, hence, to keep the mixture of oil and water together in food products, emulsifiers are being used on a large scale.

Natural ingredients and clean label products are also gaining traction in the food and beverages industry. Hence, producers are working on producing natural emulsifiers for utilization in food emulsions. However, natural ingredients that are said to have emulsifying properties have not yet shown results that are good enough to be used in clean label food products. Hence, research activities are being conducted by companies on natural ingredients by relating structural properties of these natural emulsifiers to their ability to form emulsions. Also, lecithin which is found in egg yolks acts as a natural emulsifier. It is slowly finding application in various food products. Moreover, lecithin has also been found to increase good cholesterol.

As per the report by Persistence Market Research, the global market for emulsifiers is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period from 2017 to 2024. The global emulsifiers market is also projected to bring in more than US$ 5,000 Million in terms of value by the end of 2024.

Food & Beverage Industry to Account for the Largest Use of Emulsifiers During 2017-2024

Based on the application of emulsifiers, the food & beverage industry is likely to witness the highest growth. By the end of the forecast period, the food & beverage industry is estimated to exceed US$ 3,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, personal care industry is also expected to use emulsifiers in various products.

On the basis of product type, Mono & Di-glycerides of Fatty Acid is expected to account for the highest growth in the global emulsifiers market. Mono & Di-glycerides of Fatty Acid is projected to reach close to US$ 1,400 Million in terms of value. Esters of Mon glycerides of Fatty Acid are also likely to gain maximum traction in the market during 2017-2024.

Europe to Rule the Global Market for Emulsifiers During 2017-2024

Geographically, Europe is likely to lead the global emulsifiers market between 2017 and 2024. Germany, France, and U.K. account for the highest revenue share owing to the awareness among consumers and food emulsifier producers. Also, emulsifiers are being used on a large scale in personal care products in Europe. Moreover, food manufacturers in Europe are also undertaking fat reduction efforts, this is driving the market for emulsifiers in the region.

Leading Companies in the Global Emulsifiers Market

Major players in the global market for emulsifiers include The Dow Chemical Company, Palsgaard A/S, DSM Nutritional Products, The Lubrizol Corporation, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., Stepan Company, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Puratos Group, and Kerry Group.

