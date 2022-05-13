Rebound In the Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Activities to Boost Mobile Servicing Rig Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Globally, the sales of mobile servicing rigs experienced a minor slowdown on account of extremely low demands in Covid-19 pandemic due to imposition of lockdown and trade barriers in 2020. As the condition is recuperating, the demand is rising gradually throughout the world. The manufacturers are spending on technological advancements to deliver upgraded services to its users in 2021.

Prominent players including Baker Hughes Incorporation, Halliburton Company, Bluestream Corporation, Petrofac, Fugro Corporation, Nordic Well Services and Sapura Energy Berhad are carrying out continuous research and developments activities in order to keep pace with the evolving technologies and rising competition. Investments in collaborations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, product innovations etc continue to be the highly adopted tactics in 2021 to extend the market share.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Mobile Servicing Rig Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

Oilfield Service Companies to Report Increased Adoption

Strengthening demand for onshore services, increased commodity costs, as well as gradually rising oil prices, have assisted E&P companies to increase their capital expenditure in onshore as well as offshore projects. Increased demand for oil and natural gas has further encouraged the exploration activities. Based on this, oilfield service companies across the globe are likely to experience stronger demand by E&P companies. As oilfield service companies assist in petroleum exploration, production and well maintenance, these companies are the largest end-user of drilling rigs as well as mobile servicing rigs.

Further, to address growing environmental concern of E&P activities, these companies are seeking to provide environmentally responsible solutions. As global E&P activities gradually rebound, growth of the oilfield service companies is likely to translate in the increased adoption of mobile servicing rigs.

