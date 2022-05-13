Changing Fitness Flooring Trends to Create Demand for Foam Flooring Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in health and fitness industry on the coattails of rising health-conscious demographic along with shift toward healthy lifestyle is influencing the demand for foam flooring products in the recent years. The foam flooring products provide more comfort during yoga, stretching, lounging, Pilates, or other low impact activities, thereby gaining increasing demand over rubber flooring.

They are light, shock absorbent, affordable, can be easily cleaned, and are available in varying color and styles. These are the key factors driving the foam flooring products market. Emerging trends of home gyms along with rising demand for foam flooring products for exercise rooms, studios, gyms, and even kids’ playrooms is likely to bode well with the growth of foam flooring products market.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Foam Flooring Products Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

the report starts with a basic overview about the Foam Flooring Products Market and its classification.

Getting Certifications and Product Innovation to Remain Popular Trends in the Foam Flooring Market

The National Floor Safety Institute (NFSI) states that over 8 million Americans visit emergency rooms due to an accidental fall each year, out of which around 33,000 succumb to death. Increasing risks associated with slips and falls due to defective flooring products are triggering manufacturers in the foam flooring market to product slip-preventive flooring products. Leading manufacturers in the foam flooring products are using unique raw materials with a high degree of slip resistance to produce wet slip-resistant foam floorings and gain a certification from the NFSI.

Also, most market players are following environment-friendly practices while performing various manufacturing processes to gain the LEED certification developed by the US Green Building Council. Gaining such various certifications is helping leading manufacturers to offer foam flooring products with integrity. It can ultimately help them to gain a competitive edge in the foam flooring products market in the upcoming years.

