Anti-drone Market Trends, Technological Development and Application Outlook till

Anti-drone Industry Overview

The global anti-drone market size was valued at USD 576.7 million in 2018 and is expected to witness unprecedented growth over the forecast period.

There has been a significant rise in the adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for commercial and recreational applications across the globe. This has resulted in a considerable increase in the number of security breach incidents at public places and critical government infrastructure. Detection and identification of these drones have become vital factors for security maintenance, thereby propelling market growth.

Drones with integrated cameras have paved opportunistic ways for professionals seeking a way for aerial photography. However, the rising adoption of these unmanned aerial vehicles has resulted in growing safety concerns among government. Increased usage of these unauthorized flying objects for spying through backyards and windows has increased the threats to national security worldwide. These aircraft systems consist of various sensors that are capable of recording video and audio regardless of the time and place. In order to counter them, manufacturers are increasingly developing innovative UAV mitigation technologies that restrict the drones from flying in unauthorized airspace.

Prominent federal authorities across the world such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the U.S. are supporting the development and commercialization of advanced drone detection and mapping technologies, as they offer accurate tracking and enhanced detection, along with anti-jamming and direction finding (DF) capabilities. Market incumbents are significantly expanding their manufacturing capacities to cater to the rising demand for anti-drone systems, further supporting the market growth.

Governments generally utilize missiles and Air Force fighters on standby as part of their air defense. However, in case of threats from small drones and UAVs, such missiles and fighter aircraft prove ineffective to counter the threats. In an attempt to address such threats, companies, and governments across the globe are increasingly investing in the development and commercialization of counter-drone technologies.

Manufacturers are incorporating various drone-detection techniques into their anti-drone systems in order to enhance their overall performance. Different systems rely on different techniques for detecting these aircraft systems. Prominent drone detection and identification techniques include radar-based detection, radio-frequency (RF) detection, and infrared radiation (IR) and electro-optical (EO) detection. RF jamming is one of the popular techniques that prevent the movement of drones in unauthorized airspace. Jamming disrupts the radio link between the system and its operator, resulting in its grounding. Adoption of such technologies is expected to boost market growth over the next few years.

Anti-drone Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-drone market on the basis of mitigation type, defense type, end use, and region:

Anti-drone Mitigation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026) Destructive System Laser System Missile Effector Electronic Countermeasure Non-destructive System

Anti-drone Defense Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026) Detection & Disruption Systems Detection Systems

Anti-drone End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026) Military & Defense Commercial Government Others

Anti-drone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2026) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

Jan 2019: The US Army, and US defence solutions firm (SRC) signed a contract with a valuation of USD 108 million contract for the delivery of its anti-drone technology, known as the Silent Archer counter-UAS system.

July 2019: Japan based Terra Drone Corporation and NTDCCS IT Team signed a contract to form Terra Drone CCS, a venture to provide anti drone system to the Middle East countries.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Anti-drone market include

Dedrone GmbH

Advanced Radar Technologies

Droneshield

Thales Group

Airbus Group SE

The Boeing Company

