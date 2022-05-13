Cancer Biopsy Market Overview, Trends, Drivers And Restraints By 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 13 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cancer Biopsy Industry Overview

The global cancer biopsy market size was valued at USD 21.26 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.13% from 2021 to 2027.

The increasing prevalence of oncology indications, coupled with the growing geriatric population, is a major factor expected to fuel market growth. In addition, the advent of liquid biopsy and the ongoing developments in biopsy techniques are expected to propel the growth of the market. Various techniques including endoscopic, bone marrow, skin, needle, and surgical biopsies are incorporated in the oncology diagnostics field. Amongst these techniques, needle biopsies are considered a preferred technique aimed at the early detection of patients. However, advantages of fine-needle aspiration (FNA) type needle biopsies such as less invasion along with lesser time for the outcomes have supplemented the market growth.

Additionally, series of advancements in image-guided biopsies and expanding applications of the same has been marked as key trends in recent years. For instance, in 2017, magnetic resonance imaging targeted biopsies were evaluated for their potential in prostate tumor detection. The study concluded that multi-parametric magnetic resonance (MR) imaging-based biopsies helped in minimizing false-negative results, further enhancing risk assessment.

This test confirms tumor presence via the identification of genetic markers in the blood. This technique is gaining immense popularity since its inception and this is attributed to the benefits associated with it such as cost-effectiveness, lesser complexity and time consumption, and minimal pain during the biopsy. Additionally, various companies operating in data analysis and diagnostics are entering this market.

The emergence of liquid biopsy for cancer diagnosis, screening, prognosis, and treatment monitoring has significantly enhanced the competition and capabilities in this market. Operating entities are undertaking strategic initiatives to enter this arena and are engaged in conducting liquid biopsies, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market within clinical settings. Currently, liquid biopsy is used in patients who cannot undergo a tissue biopsy for advanced, metastatic cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Biopsy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cancer biopsy market on the basis of product, type, application, and region:

Cancer Biopsy Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Instruments Kits and Consumables Services



Cancer Biopsy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Tissue Biopsies Needle Biopsies Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) Core Needle Biopsy (CNB) Surgical Biopsies Liquid Biopsies Others



Cancer Biopsy Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Cervical Cancers Lung Cancers Prostate Cancers Skin Cancers Blood Cancers Kidney Cancers Liver Cancers Pancreatic Cancers Ovarian Cancers Others



Cancer Biopsy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2027) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2021: Sysmex Europe GmbH, along with Sysmex Inostics GmbH, introduced Plasma-SeqSensei liquid biopsy research use only (RUO) kits in EMEA.

Sysmex Europe GmbH, along with Sysmex Inostics GmbH, introduced Plasma-SeqSensei liquid biopsy research use only (RUO) kits in EMEA. March 2021: Illumina, Inc. announced medical device registration for its NextSeq 550Dx platform and associated reagent kits in Russia. Its MiSeq Dx was already approved as a medical device prior to this registration.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global cancer biopsy market include

Qiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

ANGLE Plc

BD (Becton, Dickinson And Company)

Myriad Genetics

Hologic, Inc.

Biocept, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.

GRAIL, Inc.

Guardant Health

Exact Sciences Corporation

Freenome Holdings, Inc.

Biodesix (Integrated Diagnostics)

Oncimmune

Epigenomics AG

HelioHealth (Laboratory for Advanced Medicine)

Genesystems, Inc. (Genesys Biolabs)

Chronix Biomedical, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Personalis Inc.

