Histology And Cytology Market Key Industry Opportunities And Forecasts 2028

Histology And Cytology Industry Overview

The global histology and cytology market size was valued at USD 12.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.74% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in the demand for the detection of cell and tissue characteristics and a global increase in the prevalence of cell-based diseases, such as cancer, are major factors expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period. The integration of digital solutions to cytological diagnosis offers the advantage of the rapid interpretation of primary diagnostic data. In addition, companies are launching new and advanced digital cytology systems for assisting in the rapid on-site evaluation of cytology samples.

The rise in the popularity of immunohistochemistry for visualizing cellular components to diagnose a wide range of diseases, such as cancers and other infectious diseases, is contributing to the growth of the market. Several companies are developing innovative immunohistochemistry instruments and reagents. For instance, in January 2021, Biocare Medical, LLC released ONCORE Pro, a completely automated staining platform for Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and In Situ Hybridization (ISH) applications.

The In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) labeled system will enable the diagnostic laboratories to maximize their sample throughput processing with an ideal turnaround time. The theCOVID-19 pandemic is acting as a positive catalyst for the growth of the market. The strategic collaboration is observed between the companies for developing antibodies specific for validation with immunohistochemistry. For instance, in September 2020, GeneTex, Inc. entered into a partnership with HistoWiz, Inc., for establishing various validated antibodies for immunohistochemistry in human COVID-19 infected tissues.

The companies will also put collaborative efforts into developing an automated immunohistochemistry assay with GeneTex for detecting SARS-CoV-2 viral infection in different types of tissues. They also emphasized that IHC helps in the identification of the virus replication by the detection of viral proteins in infected tissues, unlike RT-PCR that only amplifies viral RNA fragments in the sample specimen.

The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Histology And Cytology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global histology and cytology market on the basis of type of examination, product, application, and region:

Histology And Cytology Type Of Examination Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

( Histology By Technique Microscopy Immunohistochemistry Molecular Pathology Cryostat & Microtomy Cytology By Technique Microscopy Immunohistochemistry Molecular Pathology Cryostat & Microtomy By Application Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Bladder Cancer Lung Cancer Other Cancers



Histology And Cytology Product Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Instruments and Analysis Software System Consumable and Reagents

(

Histology And Cytology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Drug Discovery & Designing Clinical Diagnostics Point-of-Care (PoC) Non-Point-of-Care Research



Histology And Cytology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

June 2021: Antech Diagnostics introduced a Digital Cytology Scanner in North America. This scanner allows the delivery of whole-slide interpretations within 2 hours, which facilitates in reducing the examination time and assessing a large number of samples at POC settings.

Antech Diagnostics introduced a Digital Cytology Scanner in North America. This scanner allows the delivery of whole-slide interpretations within 2 hours, which facilitates in reducing the examination time and assessing a large number of samples at POC settings. May 2021: Hologic, Inc., received premarket approval from the U.S. FDA for its ThinPrep Genesis Processor. This instrument combines sample aliquoting and cytology processing with improved workflow.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global histology and cytology market include

Hologic, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

