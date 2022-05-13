Crispy Innovation To Drive The Whipping Agent Market

New York , United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Whipping agents are witnessing rising popularity since the recent past, primarily due to their ability to provide volume and stability to food products. A new research report published recently by Persistence Market Research includes the growth statistics of global whipping agents market, highlighting the demand for whipping agents in various application segments and regions. According to this report, titled ‘Whipping Agents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026,’ the global whipping agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2018-2026, reaching a market value of around US$ 1,758 Mn by the end of 2026.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21850

Global Whipping Agents Market: Overview

Among various whipping agent forms, powder is expected to be prevalent in the market and hold a much higher market value than liquid. However, in terms of growth rate, liquid form is expected to stay ahead with a higher traction in the global market. Among organic and inorganic or conventional whipping agents, although organic agents will continue to dominate, the research indicates a significantly expanding market share of conventional whipping agents. Dramatically bolstering consumer inclination towards organically produced goods is anticipated to encourage the sales of organic food, and thereby, of the organic whipping agents. As a result, the revenue from organic whipping agent sales will reportedly grow at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during the assessment period.

To connect with our sales representative@sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Global Whipping Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

Imitation whipping cream is currently trending in the industry, attributed to several critical benefits associated with the product, such as reduced fat content, better cost-in-use calculations, and better foam stability. The production of imitation whipping cream requires the right combination of emulsifier stabilizers, and there is immense consumer pressure coupled with the regulatory emphasis on healthier, safer, and more sustainable products. Several food manufacturers are thus transitioning into sustainable ingredient producers. Rise in the demand for sustainable and vegetable-based emulsifiers also highlights another growing trend in the industry. Growing preference for dairy alternative whipped toppings is further anticipated to accelerate market growth in coming years.

A few of these key players that have been profiled in the Persistence Market Research’s report are Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd, Palsgaard A/S, Lasenor, Fine Organics, Ashland, SKM Egg Products, FBC Industries, Inc., Gelita, Real Ltd. etc.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21850

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global Market Study on Oat Flour: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/oat-flour-market.asp

Global Market Study on Industrial Fat Fraction: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/industrial-fat-fraction-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com