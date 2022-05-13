Lauramide DEA Market 2022 Analysis Of Production, Future Demand, Sales And Consumption Research Report To 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Lauramide derivatives of diethanolamine (DEA) is commonly used as an ingredient in some cosmetic and personal care products that functions as a wetting agent. The lauramide DEA servers as viscosity-enhancing agent that increases the thickness of the shampoos or other personal care products. It is also combined with surfactants to enhance the texture and performance of foam-like cosmetic products such as shampoo and bubble bath.

In addition, the lauramide DEA acts as an emulsion stabilizer that enables to keep oil-soluble as well as water-soluble ingredients together in a product. Owing to a wide range of benefits, lauramide DEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Lauramide DEA Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth.

Steady Growth of the Cosmetics Industry to Support the Market Growth

The growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry remains impervious to the changing economic scenario across the globe. Transforming consumer demographics, and traditional as well as modern preferences have persistently supported the development of the cosmetics industry.

While most cosmetic industry titans are adopting clean label strategy, small and medium-sized manufacturers look for cost-effective and efficient ingredients that maintain functions and shelf-life of their personal care and cosmetics products. With the focus on lower-middle and middle-class income group, these cosmetic manufacturers are mushrooming worldwide.

Further, as FDA does not completely ban the use of lauramide DEA in cosmetic products, these small and medium-sized manufacturers continue to introduce cost-effective emulsifiers including lauramide DEA in their products. Such introduction is maintaining the steady demand of lauramide DEA in the cosmetics industry, supporting the dwindling market of the lauramide DEA in the review period.

