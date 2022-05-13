Quaternium-15 Market 2022 : Vendor Overview By Key Customers, Offerings, Geographic And Segment Focus With Forecast To 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Quanternium-15 is a type of preservative which is widely used in many cosmetic and industrial products. Owing to its anti-microbial properties, the quanternium-15 kills molds, yeast, bacteria and prevents them to grow, so that the cosmetic and personal care products last longer. Rapid growth of cosmetic industry across the globe has been directly influencing the development of quaternium-15 market. However, apart from being an anti-microbial agent, the quaternium-15 is a formaldehyde releaser, a chemical which can cause an allergic reaction, mostly in those with sensitive skin. This is likely to be one of the restraining factors impeding the growth of quanternium-15 market.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Quaternium-15 Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Quaternium-15 Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Quaternium-15 Market and its classification.

Persistent Rise of the Cosmetics Industry to Support the Market Growth

The growth of the cosmetics industry remains largely impervious to the global economic scenario. Driven by changing consumer demographics and traditional as well as modern preferences, the market for beauty products and cosmetics continues to grow steadily. Quaternium-15 is considered safe if used under the maximum allowed concentrations.

Although industry titans are actively involved in the quaternium-15 phase out, small and medium-sized market players that target middle and lower-class population, continue to introduce the cost-effective quaternium-15 in cosmetics. Because of this, the demand for this preservative in the cosmetics industry is estimated to support the plunging market of quaternium-15 in the review period.

