Global Yellow Pea Protein Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 5.1% By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global yellow pea protein market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by 2030, with the growth rate pegged at over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). In the recent past, yellow pea protein has found its application in several segments of the booming food & beverage industry. With consumers continuing to push for both healthier and more sustainable diets, room for continued growth of the yellow pea protein market is inevitable.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4839

What seemed like the distant measure has now arrived. Meat alternatives are disrupting the traditional food chain and plant-based proteins are showing potential to upend animal-based protein production process. These changes are turning out to be a large revenue stream for the yellow pea protein market.

However, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting everything from global economies to categories of products and stock availability. The crisis has also led to consumers re-evaluating their diets. Consequently, some setbacks are witnessed in the yellow pea protein market. The yellow pea protein market growth is expected to be affected by closures of yellow pea processing facilities all over the world. However, during the pandemic, consistent demand from meat alternative processing units and for the use of yellow pea protein in dietary supplements remains crucial.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4839

Key Takeaways of Yellow Pea Protein Market Study

North America accounted for more than 32% share of the global yellow pea protein market, in terms of volume in 2020. Increased demand for gluten-free products in the U.S. and robust growth of the sport nutrition industry are important factors that positively influence the market growth

Significant revenue gains from sales of functional foods in Japan, China, and South Korea are expected to remain a favorable driving factor for East Asia’s yellow pea protein market growth, which is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during 2020-2030.

Sales of dry yellow pea protein are estimated to account for more than 65% of total market revenue market in 2020 and remain highly preferred over their liquid counterparts.

Yellow Pea Protein Market: Segmentation

The Fact.MR’s study has done the segmentation of the yellow pea protein market on the basis of product, form, and application across seven regions.

Product

Pea Protein Concentrates

Pea Protein Isolates

Textured Pea Protein

Hydrolyzed Pea Protein

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Meat Substitutes

Bakery Products

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4839

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com