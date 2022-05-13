Global Matcha Tea Market Is Expected To Surpass Market Revenue Of Us$ 5 Billion By 2031

The evolution of a new breed of tea lovers that search for new flavor variants has led to a skyrocketing growth of several tea varieties. Companies offering matcha tea have responded positively to this new consumption trend. As black tea consumers are migrating to newer options such as yerba matte and matcha tea, an array of new matcha tea brands can be seen flocking retail shelves to tap into these new consumer dynamics. The availability of matcha tea in multiple packaging formats and different price ranges encourages customers of every income group to try them. The introduction of on-the go matcha tea has been trending, which is likely to create a strong pool of new customers who seek convenience of carrying them. On the back of these dynamics, global matcha tea market is projected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 400 Mn during the forecast period (2019 and 2025).

Segmentation analysis of Matcha Tea Market:

The global Matcha Tea market is bifurcated into two major segments that are type, application and end-use industry.

On the basis of Product Type, the global Matcha Tea market is divided into:
Unsweetened
Sweetened
Flavored

On the basis of application, the global Matcha Tea market is divided into:
Cartons
Sachets
Stand up Pouches
Tins

On the basis of Sales Channel, the global Matcha Tea market is divided into:
.Direct Sales
.Indirect Sales
Modern Trade
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Other retail Formats

Based on region, the global Matcha Tea market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)

