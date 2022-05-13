Explore Top Players of Unified Communications Market

San Francisco, California , USA, May 13, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Unified Communications Industry Overview

The global unified communications market size was valued at USD 78.33 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Enterprises have transitioned to Unified Communications (UC) solutions to reduce operating expenses, increase revenues, and strengthen customer relationships. UC enhances the decision-making process by integrating various communication tools into a single platform. Thus, unified communications solutions are typically deployed to foster cross-functional activities and yield positive results.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Unified Communications Market

An increase in the mobile workforce coupled with the growing trends of Bring Your Device (BYOD) and hybrid workplace model is expected to positively influence the global market over the next eight years. Smart devices replace the traditional work culture of using desktop computers as a primary means of business communications. Mobile devices support UC, allowing employees to stay connected from anywhere at any time. Thus, employees need not limit themselves to the single desktop workstation but can work from remote places, ensuring high productivity.

Unified communication is a field that has been evolving for more than a decade. The technology promises an influx of new, integrated communications devices that allow organizations to achieve numerous benefits such as collaboration, streamlining business processes, and lowering business communications’ overall cost. Vendors specializing in UC services emphasize simplifying their solutions, making them easier to purchase, deploy, and manage. There has been an increased focus on using past user experience as a critical tool for developing new solutions and enhancing the existing ones.

Business communications are rapidly evolving and organizations are looking for ways to control cost, manage complexity, and improve productivity. This has resulted in the increasing adoption of UC solutions, mainly delivered in a hosted or cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) model. Organizations are redefining their business models to achieve agility and flexibility in business and improve overall productivity. In the ever-changing business environment, the integration of real-time telephony systems, data, and video communications becomes an essential part of business activities. Thus, organizations adopt these solutions to improve collaboration and communications internally with remote workers and externally with partners, clients, and suppliers.

Many companies are opting for customized solutions as they enable companies to select specific communication tools that suit their needs using the Bring Your Carrier (BYOC) strategy. With the rising demand for unbundled UC packages, UC vendors are expected to drop the one-size-fits-all approach over the coming years. Clients are expected to choose best-in-class solutions with unified communication platforms or applications integrated with APIs.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Communication Services Industry Research Reports.

Business Process Outsourcing Market – The global business process outsourcing market was valued at USD 245.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The global business process outsourcing market was valued at USD 245.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030. Music Streaming Market – The global music streaming market size was valued at USD 29.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Unified Communications Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global unified communications market on the basis of product, solution, organization size, end-use and region:

Unified Communications Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Hosted On-premise

Unified Communications Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Instant & Unified Messaging Audio & Video Conferencing IP Telephony Others

Unified Communications Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) SMEs Large Enterprises

Unified Communications End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) Enterprises Education Government Healthcare Others

Unified Communications Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America MEA



Market Share Insights

January 2019: Yamaha Corporation, one of the prominent UC vendors in Japan, founded its business function in Europe, focusing on prime countries such as Germany and U.K.

October 2019: Avaya Inc. announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., a U.S.-based communication and collaboration solutions provider. The partnership was aimed at jointly developing UCaaS programs by leveraging the expertise of both companies.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Unified Communications market include

Logitech

Cisco Systems Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

IBM Corporation

Plantronics Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Unified Communications Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter