Hiked Participation in Mountaineering and Ice Climbing to Drive the Growth of the Crampons Market

Used to improve mobility during ice climbing, crampon is growing in popularity with increasing number of adventure seekers. Rising indulgence in outdoor activities, especially ice climbing and mountaineering, has been driving the demand for crampon. Manufacturers are putting efforts to provide product innovation and develop specialized crampons such as ski crampons for ski mountaineering on hard snow and ice. Owing to growing participation in ice climbing and mountaineering, many adrenaline junkies are turning to ice ski guiding as a potential career which may influence significant growth of the crampon market in the coming years.

In addition to ice climbing and mountaineering, alpine tourism and other adventure tourism are gaining increasing momentum in the recent times which is expected to boost growth of the crampon market. The crampon market in North America and Europe is likely to contribute major revenue due to concentration of market players.

Dynamic Needs of Consumers to Influence Crampon Manufacturers’ Strategies

On slick surfaces such as ice-covered rocks and snow-covered slopes, crampons help to provide necessary ground traction and prevent from sinking down in the snow. Owing to the importance of the reliability of crampons, consumers are making the decision of purchasing crampons more critically.

Depending on its various applications such as snow-walking and climbing vertical ice surfaces, consumers are choosing flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid crampons. Also, the material used for manufacturing crampons plays an important role in the purchasing decisions of consumers. Manufacturers are making use of steel and aluminum to make crampons to add various benefits to crampons such as corrosion resistance, durability, and usability.

Manufacturers are integrating crampons with anti-balling systems or antibott plates, which are additional plates that prevent snow or ice balls forming up under the climbers’ shoes. Also, the choice of consumers’ footwear and crampon bindings are important factors that make an impact on the consumers’ decisions of purchasing crampons.

Nevertheless, growing availability of the alternatives of crampons such as microspikes may affect the crampons sales and growth of the crampons market. Microspikes replace crampons while walking on flat icy surfaces. Also, as microspikes need less maintenance, demand for crampons among consumers participating in climbing as an outdoor recreation activity.

