Sales of Home Entertainment Devices to Exhibit 6% CAGR Through 2032 – Fact.MR Study

The global home entertainment devices market is projected to display a healthy CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2019-2029), according to the latest intelligence report compiled by Fact.MR. Key players active in the home entertainment devices market are bolstering their investments in new product launches and strategic partnerships to gain a distinct competitive edge.

“Growing amount of high-quality and varied content and strong focus on customer-centric transformation will positively influence growth of the home entertainment devices market,” says the Fact.MR report.

Key Takeaways of Home Entertainment Device Market

While audio devices are the fastest-growing segment in home entertainment devices, with a CAGR of more than 7 %, video devices continue to hold a substantially larger volume in market share and are expected to continue their dominance through the forecast period, growing 1.8X

Offline retail accounts for majority of the home entertainment devices market share at 72.8 % and is expected to display a healthy CAGR of more than 5 %, projected to grow 1.7 x. However, the online distribution channels for home entertainment devices is expected to display a substantially higher rate of growth.

North America dominates the market share accounting for more than one fourth of the overall volume of home entertainment devices. However, cumulatively, countries in the Asia Pacific region are displaying higher CAGRs owing to growth in urban populations and standards of living and will grow 2.3 x during the forecast period.

DVD players have come on top as the most popular home entertainment devices with more than 45 % of households estimated to have purchased at least one such unit. Other popular devices in the field include Blu-ray players, and high end gaming consoles.

“Increasingly large amounts of high-quality and varied content with new technology, and the impact of new technology-related regulations will positively influence the market growth.” says the Fact.MR analyst

Global Home Entertainment Devices Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global home entertainment devices market is segmented on the basis of devices, distribution channel and region.

By Devices : Audio Devices Video Devices Gaming Consoles

By Distributional Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Home Entertainment Devices Market: Key Findings

Video devices will continue to hold a larger volume share, while audio devices are set to display a higher CAGR through 2029.

Offline retail continues to play a major role in distribution of home entertainment devices, accounting for 72% of total sales.

North America’s market maintains its lead, accounting a fourth of the global value, while Asia Pacific is expected to record a higher CAGR.

Advent of smart connectivity technology is creating opportunities for development of novel home entertainment devices.

