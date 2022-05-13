Automotive Aluminum Extruded Parts Market Future Growth Insights, Top Key Companies Profile, Share Value, Industry Trends and Global Analysis

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Global automotive aluminium extruded parts Market:

Global sales of automotive aluminium extruded parts are set to be valued at over US$ 93.6 Bn in 2031, according to latest industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm. The report estimates the market to expand at a steady CAGR of over 5.8% through the course of 2021-2031.

Due to implementation of stricter emission standards around the world, there has been an increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. As a result, demand for aluminium extruded parts in automotive applications is expected to rise. The market for automotive aluminium extruded components is expected to grow as demand for electric vehicles rises around the globe. Since aluminium is used in electric vehicles, the range of these vehicles is increased.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Novelis Inc., Benteler International, Bonnell Aluminum Extrusion Company, CAPALEX, Constellium SE, Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kobe Steel Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Omnimax International, ProfilGruppen Extrusions AB, SMS Schimmer, UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries, Inc., and Walter Klein GmbH & Co. KG and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Aluminum Extruded Parts.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Based on product, the market was dominated by the sub-structure segment. As demand for lightweight vehicles grows, leading vehicle manufacturers are turning to aluminium for sub-structures.

7000 series aluminium material is anticipated to remain one of the fastest-growing segment. Due to higher strength among all aluminium alloys, the 7000 series is mainly used in the automotive and aerospace industry.

Passenger vehicles dominate the market owing to rising consumer demand for compact and mid-sized cars.

Over the forecast period, East Asia and Europe are expected to be extremely profitable markets. The presence of a significant automobile sector in China, Japan, Germany, and Spain is the primary reason for this.

“Growing trend of lightweight material adoption in automobiles to benefit automotive aluminium extruded part sales” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

