Frequency Precision Now Offers VAT Exemption And Exclusive Discounts for Disabled Patients

London, UK, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — Frequency Precision, a leading provider of sensor-based healthcare solutions including tracking devices and alert management systems has announced VAT exemption and exclusive discounts for disabled patients. The company’s goal is to make its products accessible to all customers regardless of their physical abilities.

The company has already received requests from many customers who need special assistance to use its products. The VAT exemption and the exclusive discounts for disabled and home-bound patients are designed to provide better access to Frequency Precision’s innovative healthcare solutions.

The company’s VAT exemption form later serves as the VAT exemption certificate where the company takes full responsibility for not charging VAT on most of the products. The form also helps the Frequency Precision ensure that a patient is eligible for the relief and that the company has made the right decision to provide VAT exemption to deserving candidates. The company can also email or post the VAT exemption form for those unable to access it online.

The form asks for some basic information, including full name, complete address, and detailed description of chronic ailment and or patient disability, before a deeming them eligible for VAT exemption on Telecare goods.

Talking about the initiative, a company representative stated, “Frequency Precision, as a customer-oriented company, is happy to announce VAT exemption and exclusive discounts for disabled and bed-ridden patients. We have always been an avid supporter of patients with disabilities and have dedicated the past year to helping individuals who have been affected by chronic ailments like dementia and Alzheimer’s. We believe that every individual should be able to access the highest quality healthcare monitoring and sensing devices in today’s world.”

The company is confident that the addition of this facility will provide the best possible service to its existing customers throughout England. The VAT exemption is applicable to Frequency Precision’s range of telemetric body monitoring and tracking systems, including bed pressure mats devices, smart floor pressure sensor mats, wireless bedside nurse call points, automatic fall sensors, and convulsion sensor mats, and medical alert systems for dementia patients.

With over 35 years of experience providing medical devices for hospitals and rehabilitation centers, Frequency Precision is a trusted global partner for healthcare providers and medical sensor equipment distributors. They offer a range of patented Airlert devices, including sensors for fall prevention/detection as well as for buttoned call alerts and seizure detection.

Website: frequencyprecision.com

Address: Studio 21 Clipper House, Trinity Buoy Wharf, London, E14 0FL

Phone: 01837 810 590