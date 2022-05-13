Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors

Electric Commercial Vehicle Market:

Insights Revealed by the Assessment on the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Portray Substantial Gains, with the Market Expanding at Between 6.1% to 7.0% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

According to latest research electric commercial vehicle market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for electric commercial vehicle will witness steady recovery in short term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Surge demand from automotive industry, thereby augmenting need of electric commercial vehicle over the forecast period.

What is Driving Demand for Electric Commercial Vehicle?

The adoption of electric vehicles is fairly visible in many emerging markets, thanks to substantial expansion in areas such as logistics and supply chain companies. Furthermore, strict pollution regulations in several nations throughout the world are pressuring many corporations to electrify their vehicles, which is driving the market forward.

The market is growing because to developments in battery technology and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies like as ADAS, AI, and IoT. The fact that major companies are investing extensively in delivering the most up-to-date features to their vehicles has enhanced rivalry among OEMs and aided the market’s growth.

Many countries are attempting to adopt electric mobility, and one of the primary problems is the availability of charging infrastructure to keep up with the influx of new vehicles on the market.

Increasing Demand for Emission-free commercial Vehicle and Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles in the Logistics Industry likely to Augmenting the Sale of Electric Commercial Vehicle

Various governments throughout the world have developed programmes such as the use of electric buses and trucks to make their urban public transportation networks more sustainable and fuel-efficient. In the coming years, electric buses will revolutionise public transportation by improving air quality, reducing noise, and enhancing fuel efficiency.

Manufacturers have been forced to use electric technology since emission regulations in some nations have become more stringent.

Various logistics businesses, such as UPS and PepsiCo, have begun to look into electrifying their trucks in order to reduce running expenses. In the logistics industry, the total cost of ownership has a significant impact on profit margins. The breakeven point for a logistics company, for example, is around 125 miles per day in average operating distance.

When travelling long distances in traditional vehicles, fuel costs are substantial, whereas electric trucks can remove these costs. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the market is expected to increase at a significant rate.

Europe Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

The COVID-19 crisis has had significant impact on many European countries, resulting drop in economic activity. However, in automotive industry, Europe is home to a number of electric commercial vehicle manufacturers, making the region a major producer of commercial vehicle.

Strict carbon emission guidelines and the developing coordination’s area, the district has seen a blast popular for low-outflow, eco-friendly, elite vehicles. Because of broad utilization of electric vans and considerable orders for electric pickup trucks, the market in Europe is probably going to rise quickly over the conjecture period. For instance, DHL, one of the leading logistics companies in the world, is using electric vans.

North America Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Outlook

North America is estimated to be one of the prominent region globally for electric commercial vehicle. The U.S. is set to account for substantial share in global market during the assessment period 2021-2031.

The expansion of electric commercial vehicle is closely tied to the demand for electric vehicle. The fact that the U.S. has a substantial presence of assembly plants for major electric vehicle OEMs, as well as rigorous pollution regulations imposed by regulatory bodies, would expand the penetration of electric commercial vehicle sales in the future.

Also, major electric commercial vehicle manufacturers invest significantly in research and development to improve electric powertrain, battery technology.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Electric Commercial Vehicle?

Some of the leading manufacturers and supplier of electric commercial vehicle includes

  • BYD Auto Co. Ltd.
  • Proterra Inc.
  • AB Volvo
  • Daimler AG
  • Tata Motors Limited
  • Yutong
  • VDL Groep
  • Others.

Some of the key players’ strategies for gaining a competitive edge in the market include developing compact designs and collaborating closely with ECV OEMs.

