Bicycle Spokes Market Future Growth Insights, Top Key Companies Profile, Share Value, Industry Trends and Global Analysis

Bicycle Spokes Market: Introduction

Bicycle spokes are the supporting rods connected in a tangential manner to the center of wheel, which connect with the hub of the wheel with the round end surface of the rim. The spokes provide a smooth and swift bicycle ride for the driver due to the significant reduction in bicycle weight and also improvement in the aerodynamics of the bicycle.

Bicycle Spokes Market: Dynamics

Over the recent past, the sales of bicycles have witnessed a substantial upsurge due to the inclination of customers towards the usage of bicycles promoting the market growth for bicycles spokes market. Also, due to the adverse global climate change in many countries the use of bicycles is on the rise many non-governmental agencies also adroitly working to promote the usage of bicycles which in turn supporting the enhancement of bicycle spokes market.

To maintain the efficacy and output of bicycles many end users are keen towards the timely maintenance and repair works of their bicycles causing a hefty increment in the aftermarket segment of bicycle spokes.

In the developing countries like India, a large section of population prefers bicycle as a medium of transport over short distances due to the hike in fuel prices and increasing fuel crises which is expected to propel the bicycle spokes market further in these countries.

The new type of bicycles with spokes integrated alloy wheels have gain a noteworthy traction in the market which does not require conventional bicycle spokes for the wheels which could restrain the sales of bicycle spokes at a considerable extent.

Bicycle Spokes Market: Segmentation

basis of spokes material type

Aluminum Bicycle Spokes

Steel Bicycle Spokes

Carbon composite Bicycle Spokes

basis of bicycle type

Folding Bicycle

Road Bicycle

Racing Bicycle

Track Bicycle

Lowrider Bicycle

Utility Bicycle

Electric Motorized Bicycle

Hydraulic powered Bicycle

basis of Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Bicycle Spokes Market: Regional Overview

The market of South Asia is expected retain its position as a significant market due to the heavy use of bicycles in the countries from Indian Subcontinent. In South Asia across many countries bicycle is preferred medium for transportation amongst the noteworthy section of general population.

The continuous fuel crises which are in turn causing the hikes into fuel prices is also providing a surge to the bicycle use leading to the increase in the sales of bicycle spokes market. The bicycle spokes market of Europe will have a sustainable growth in the market with the increasing use of bicycles in many countries as a preferred vehicle over short distances to mitigate the growth in emission which is adversely affecting the environment.

The bicycle spokes market in Latin America is anticipated for a bolstering demand in the market spearheaded by Brazil and Mexico. The Japan and China are the two countries which promotes the market of bicycle spokes as the countries have a heavy use of bicycles.

This can also be seen by the fact that the government of China have restricted the use of automotive vehicles during the 3 months period prior to Olympics that were organized in Beijing which cultivated the habit of bicycle use in the country.

The market of North America will also have a steady growth in the market owing to the existing bicycles in the country like US which will provide an above average exposure to the aftermarket segment of bicycle spokes in the country. Also the customers in the country maintain proper repair and timely servicing of the bicycles which is also expected to aid the growth of bicycle spokes market

Bicycle Spokes Market: Market Participants

SRAM LLC

DT SWISS

Sapim

Canyon Bicycles GmbH

Trek Bicycle Corporation

SHIMANO INC.

Stärkenn Sports Pvt Ltd

AUTHOR

Park Tool

SIDI

Tacx B.V.

Giant Bicycles

Hayes Bicycle Group

Panaracer Co. Ltd.

