83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether is Expected to Surge 1.5x by 2032 End

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market.

The global decabromodiphenyl ether market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% and estimated to reach a valuation of over US$ 400 Mn by the end of the forecast period (2019-2027). Flame retardant materials such as decabromodiphenyl ether are slowly gaining traction from various industry sectors such as textiles, plastics, automotive and electronic components. Long term ignition resistance is the principal contribution of decabromodiphenyl ether.

The ever expanding polymer and electronics sectors to meet customer requirements is indirectly fueling demand for high performance chemicals, such as decabromodiphenyl ether. Decabromodiphenyl ether is also playing an important role in the formation of insulation materials which is expected to broaden product usage in the forthcoming years.

Key Segments Covered

Purity Grade 83% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether 97% Purity Grade Decabromodiphenyl Ether

Material Polyolefin Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyvinylchloride Decabromodiphenyl Ether Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polyurethane Decabromodiphenyl Ether Polypropylene Decabromodiphenyl Ether

End Use Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Building & Construction Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Electronics & Electrical Equipment Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Automotive & Transportation Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Textiles Decabromodiphenyl Ether for Other End Uses



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on consolidating their regional presence across key countries, besides deploying strategies such as capacity expansion, product launches, partnerships and acquisitions. Notable developments include:

ICL-IP, a prominent chemicals and minerals manufacturer, produces a range of sustainable polymeric flame retardants, which include a broad range of material, including hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD) and decabromodiphenyl ether

Likewise, Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. offers decabromodiphenyl ether (C12Br10O) and decabromodiphenyl ether-13C12 (13C12Br10O) to be used as flame retardants in plastics/polymers/composites

Key Takeaways of the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Study

During the forecast period (2019-2027), North America is expected to garner maximum share in the global decabromodiphenyl ether market, closely followed by U.S. and Canada. The region will grow 1.4x during the aforementioned period

Increasing construction activities in the area will result in the use of decabromodiphenyl ether products as they are used in commercial-grade carpets, pipes and duct elements such as duct coverings or insulation, thus boosting industry growth in the region

Europe’s market demand for decabromodiphenyl ether is led by Germany, the UK, and France. Increasing demand for workforce and increased demand for mobility will improve the region’s automotive industry

Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region within the global decabromodiphenyl ether market with a growth rate of over 5%. The burgeoning demand for organobromines is a result of the growing need for zinc-bromine batteries

China has the largest manufacturing base of electronics in the world. The significant growth in the electronics segment was recorded by electronic products such as smartphones, TVs, wires, cables, etc. The country not only serves the domestic electronics demand, but also exports electronic production to other countries

“Growing demand for high performance chemicals is offering significant opportunities for the decabromodiphenyl ether market. Increasing demand for high-performance, lightweight plastics would drive product growth,” says the Fact.MR analyst

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether sales.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether, Sales and Demand of 83% Purity Decabromodiphenyl Ether, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

