Cigati VDI Recovery Software 22.0 Launch with Advanced Features

Noida, India, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — Cigati Software is one of the most trusted and reliable service providers in the field of email export, email backup, data recovery, migration, repair, and databases. We are going to add a new Cigati VDI Recovery Software that belongs to our data recovery i.e. Cigati VDI Recovery Software.

The Cigati VDI Recovery Software is the most trustworthy and reliable tool to repair and recover the data from damaged and corrupted VDI and VBOX files. The tool is supporting all VDI file formats, such as FAT, FAT16, FAT32, FAT64, HFS+, NTFS, EXTX, etc. Also, this software is very helpful to recover and restore the deleted VDI files from Virtual Machines. This software offers recovery from both disk types such as fixed and dynamic in standard and advanced.

Highlighted Features of the VDI Recovery Software

This tool offers dual scanning modes.

Provide option to MBR & GPT partition table for divide physical or virtual hard disks.

It gives a chance to smart preview data option of OneDrive accounts.

You can also recover deleted files from VDI VirtualBox

It has different recovery modes such as standard mode, advanced mode, and deep mode.

It supports Windows 11 and all the below versions.

Mrs. Sonika Rawat, Director of Product Development, Cigati solutions Software, said some valuable words on the occasion of the launching of this software:

We are going to launch the Cigati VDI Recovery Software that can repair and recover the data from corrupt or damaged VDI and VBOX files. This time, we are focused on the most recommended software that customers have demanded in the last few times. Also, this software works with advanced technology and is available with many advanced features. We have provided some additional features in this tool that the user can use as per requirements. This software has an easy user interface and everyone can easily access this tool. Cigati software is one of the safest and most secure software in data security.

Software Availability

This Cigati VDI Recovery Software is available in both demo and full versions. The demo version only previews the recovered VDI files using the demo version. However, the licensed version does not have any limitations. You can save the recovered VDI files without any restrictions.

About the Company

Cigati is a well-known organization in the IT industry. Cigati Solutions offers the best utility tools in the fields of data migration, data recovery, and backup of the cloud data items to the customers. Over the past few years, Cigati solution has successfully delivered the most desirable solutions to individual users and organizations/businesses. Cigati Solution’s is known for its unique quality tools and product expertise, which should be a must in every organization. At Cigati, they build and mold only those utilities that we specialize in.