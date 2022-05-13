The Spine Augmentation Systems Market to get filtered through organic digitized growth

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Spine Augmentation Systems Market, in the next 10 years, is expected to substantiate. Hospital decision support solutions are being floated, and the status quo is expected to stay the same even going forward. Herein, value propositions are made to the society on the whole and patients in particular by the government, private insurance companies, and social security organizations working in unison. As such, the healthcare industry is expected to witness a good number of clinical outcomes in the forthcoming period.

Spine augmentation systems are the medical devices which are used to perform the minimally invasive surgical procedure of vertebra. The surgical procedure performed by spine augmentation systems is used for pain management which occurred due to vertebral compression fractures.

The main function of spine augmentation systems is to create the cavity within the vertebral body before injecting cement during the minimally invasive surgical procedure. The cement is injected into the cavity created by spine augmentation systems in order to stabilize the fracture. Spine augmentation systems are used to perform a different type of surgical procedures such as vertebroplasty, balloon kyphoplasty, and others.

The rising prevalence of osteoporosis primary factor driving the growth of spine augmentation systems market throughout the globe.

The launch of novel spine augmentation systems by the leading manufacturer to perform the vertebroplasty will propel the growth of the spine augmentation systems market. Also, the availability broad product line of spine augmentation systems to perform the minimally invasive procedure will propel the growth of the spine augmentation systems market.

Stringent guidelines by the various government authorities for the approval of the devices for orthopedic surgery may hamper the growth of spine augmentation systems market over the forecast period. Also, the high risk associated during vertebroplasty procedure may also lead to sluggish growth of spine augmentation systems market.

Market Segmentation

Based on product type Catheter

Needle

Access Sheath

Drill Based on application Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty Based on end user Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedics Clinics

North America region expected to dominate the spine augmentation systems market by revenue share owing high availability of novel product line of spine augmentation systems for vertebroplasty in the U.S. and Canada. After North America, spine augmentation systems market is then followed by Europe owing to rising patient pool suffering from osteoporosis in U.K. Germany, France, and other European countries.

Also, the rising incidence of fractures in India and China is the key factor behind the robust growth of spine augmentation systems market in Asia-Pacific. MEA and Latin America is the less attractive region for spine augmentation systems market owing to the low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for spine augmentation systems market.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of spine augmentation systems are Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Ackermann Instrumente, Joline, Laurane Medical, Amendia, Biopsybell, BM Korea, CLARIANCE, Maxxspine, Globus Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine, IMEDICOM, and others

