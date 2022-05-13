The Breast Reconstruction Market to bask in the glory of continued innovations

New York, United States, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Nanotech has already made inroads to the healthcare vertical. Scientists, by the end of the year 2021, did create xenobots (tiny organic robots) that are capable of self-replicating. Nanotech involves usage of nanoscale objects and materials like biocompatible nanomaterials, nanorobots, or even nanoelectric devices to serve exclusive medical purposes like diagnosing/treating living organisms. The Breast Reconstruction Market would go nano ways in the next 10 years.

The aim of breast reconstruction is to create a best breast shape as natural as possible. There are various products for breast reconstruction in the clinical pipeline such as “Motiva”- an implant product integrated with Smooth Silk technology and is going to be available in the market from 2022 onwards after FDA approval.

Increasing incidence of breast cancer across the globe is the primary key factor which drive the growth of breast reconstruction market. According to the breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among American women after skin cancer.

Prevention of breast cancer involves mastectomy and lumpectomy procedures which boost the demand for tissue expenders and breast implants. Introduction of technological advancement such as 3D printing will also drive the growth of breast reconstruction market.

Rising Consciousness towards Physical Appearance Will Drive the Growth of breast reconstruction market. On the other hand, breast reconstruction complications such as skin necrosis, infection, and others will restraints the growth of breast reconstruction market. In addition, high cost of surgical procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product type Breast implant Silicone breasts implants Saline breasts implants

Acellular dermal matrix (ADM)

Dermal sling

Tissue expenders Based on Procedure type Submuscular Insertion

Subglandular Insertion

Dual-Plane Insertion Based on Reconstruction shape outlook Round shape

Anatomical shape Based on End-user Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Cosmetology Clinics

Key Players

Example of some market players participants in global breast reconstruction market find across the value chain are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Allergan Inc., Sientra, Inc., Ideal Implant Incorporated, Establishment Labs S.A., GC Aesthetics, Establishment Labs S.A, Groupe sebbin sas and POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH. Manufacturers are focusing majorly on promotional activities as well as partnering with the breast reconstruction service providers to accelerate market growth.

