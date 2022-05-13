Medical Pads Market 2022 Global Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Application, Share Analysis to 2031

Moreover, medical pads have additional benefits such as fluid absorbance, improve patient comfort and they are relatively less expensive. The medical pads are one of the most economical solution for wound management. Medical pads are available on the basis of different absorption capacities according to the specific demand by end users.

Moreover, medical pads are also indicated for surgical site dressing during temporary surgical procedures to protect the surgical site infection during surgery. The medical pads market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to rise in adoption and frequency of its usage.

Medical pads market is primary driven by more number of accident and emergency cases globally. Also, increase in number of surgeries and growth in chronic as well as acute wound will boost medical pads market over the forecast period. Rising number of chronic disease, wherein the patient may have to undergo certain surgical procedure also contribute to propel medical pads market on a global level.

Moreover, number of hospitals and clinics promote to use these medical pads in home for dressing purpose expected to bring additional traction in the market. Also, government is taking initiative to educate people will also be considered as a driving factor for medical pads market.

The global medical pad market though displaying a healthy growth in the forecast period, it may face distinct set of challenges for instance variable price of raw material, lack of nurse as well as patient education may hinder the growth of medical pads market. Moreover, growing environmental concern regarding the disposal of medical pads will impede the growth of medical pads market.

The global medical pads market is classified on the basis of product type, usage, forms, application, material, end user, distribution channel.

Based on product type, medical pads market is segmented into the following:

Woven Sterile Non-sterile

Non-woven Sterile Non-sterile

Others

Based on usage, medical pads market is segmented into the following:

Reusable

Disposable

Based on form, medical pads market is segmented into following:

Absorbent pads

Non-absorbent pads

Based on application, medical pads is segmented into following:

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Based on material, medical pads is segmented into following:

Gel

Foam

Based on distribution channel, medical pads is segmented into following:

Online stores

Retail pharmacies & stores

Based on end user, medical pads is segmented into following:

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Hospitals

Home care settings

Others

The medical pads market is expected to show a robust growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of accident and emergency cases along with surgical procedure. According to the data given by BMC, it is estimated that 1 to 2% of population experience with chronic wound in developed countries this number is enhanced with increase in ageing population thus, require medical pads for dressing.

Each year an estimated 180,000 deaths are caused by burns and injuries in the body as per data revealed by World Health Organization. Moreover, medical pads which have sustainable fibers mixed with spill lock technology will gain greater traction in the market over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies segment of global medical pads market is estimated to show a significant growth in the coming year.

North America and Europe is projected to dominate the medical pads market at global level and holds the major revenue. After North America and Europe the medical pads market is then followed by Asia-Pacific owing to huge potential increase incidences of chronic and infectious wound cases.

Also, due to high prevalence of chronic diseases and more number of surgical cases performed in India and China will project the significant growth of medical pads market in these emerging countries. On the contrary, due to low per capita healthcare expenditure in under developing economies will hamper the growth of medical pads market.

Examples of some of the key players present at global level of medical pads market are Johnson & Johnson service, 3M, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei, Molnlycke Health Care, DeRoyal Industries, Mckesson Corporation, Cypress Medical and some others.