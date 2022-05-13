FTA Buccal Collection Kits Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-May-14 — /EPR Network/ —

FTA Buccal Collection Kits Market 2022

FTA buccal collection kits is used in the collection and analysis of DNA most commonly from the buccal cells or blood. Collection of buccal samples through FTA cards are painless and relatively easily collected, are often preferred source.

There are several buccal collection methods such as brushes, swabs, FTA or IsoCode cards. Among all, FTA cards mostly used methods, and this is due to FTA card produce DNA that are more suitable for PCR to maintain consistent than buccal swab. Besides, this FTA buccal cards also protect DNA from UV radiation and contain reagent that immobilize and stabilize the DNA directly in the card matrix.

Due to increase in the prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is expected to dominate the market. Further, due to increase in various applications such as DNA database samples, Paternity samples, DNA reference samples and other human identity testing applications are expected to increase the growth of FTA buccal collection kits market.

Furthermore, there are various technologies such as EasiCollect, is a standard FTA collection kits which used for DNA sample collection using EasiCollect device. This, in turn, is anticipated to robust the growth of FTA buccal collection kits market.

Market Segmentation

Component Type Product Type: Reagents and Kits Indication FTA Cards Indicating FTA Classic Cards Indicating FTA Mini Cards Indicating FTA Micro Cards Whatman Indicating FTA Elute Micro Cards FTA Plant Saver Cards FTA Gene Cards Instruments Accessories and Consumables

Technology PCR

Pyrosequencing Technology

Methyl Screen Technology

Hybrid Capture 2 Technology

Others Application Diagnosis Use

Research Use End User Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

According to the Australian Study of Causes of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, FTA cards used for case-control study into the causes of almost 93 childhood acute lymphoblastic leukaemi that began in 2003. Besides, collection of samples for the FTA card is simple which is anticipated to boost the demand for FTA buccal collection kits.

However, challenges associated with handling the small discs of FTA buccal kits and technical limitation for the development of the product are expected to hamper the growth of FTA buccal collection kits market.

Rapid increase in corona virus all around the world is expected to hamper the growth of FTA buccal collection kits market. The virus outburst has become one of the threats to the global economy and financial markets.

The impact has made immense decrease in revenue generation in the field of all healthcare industry growth for the market in terms of compatibility and it has led in huge financial losses and human life which has hit very hard to the core of developing as well as emerging economies in healthcare sector.

It further anticipated that such gloomy epidemiological pandemic environment is going to remain in next for at least some months, and this is going to also affect the life-science market which also include the market of FTA buccal collection kits market.

Key Players

Some of the major key players competing in the global FTA buccal collection kits market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co Company, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio Inc. and GE Healthcare Inc.

