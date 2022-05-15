Genomics to Be The Major Area Of Focus Of The HIV-Associated Nephropathy Market

CITY, Country, 2022-May-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The HIV-Associated Nephropathy Market is expected to grow on an irreversible note in the next 10 years. The future scenario would be data-driven healthcare. This would, in turn, widen the potential for enhancing treatment options. With interoperability taking the centre stage, program participants could access app blueprints, data templates, and security tools. Thus, the big data cloud would turn out to be kinetic. This would result in an upswing in the healthcare vertical going forward.

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) affects kidney function in patients. HIV-positive patients are at increased risk for a variety of renal disorders. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) is also one of the kidney disorder which affects HIV-positive patients.

HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) was first described in 1984 as the complication of acquired immune deficiency syndrome. HIV-associated nephropathy (HIVAN) starts with a large amount of protein in the urine and progresses rapidly to total kidney failure.

Antiretroviral therapy preserved kidney function in patients with HIV. Treatment with Antiretroviral drugs reduced the risk of the HIV-associated nephropathy. HIV Medicine Association and Infectious Diseases Society of America recommended the use of antiretroviral drugs (ART) for patients with HIV-associated nephropathy. In the various clinical studies, it’s suggested that corticosteroids and ACE inhibitors are also beneficial for the treatment of HIV-associated nephropathy.

The global market for HIV-associated nephropathy is expected to witness significant and continuous growth over the forecast period due to the rising number of HIV cases. In 2017, estimated 36.9 Mn people are suffered from HIV globally. Government and private organization take initiative to reduce the number of cases of HIV and support HIV treatment.

These are the major factor expected to propel the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. The program such as UNAIDS’ 90-90-90 is initiated for the prevention and treatment of HIV and associated disorders. Increasing HIV treatment access expected to favors the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market.

According to Avert Organization, in 2017, around 59% of all people living with HIV were accessing treatment as compared to past years. Moreover, in 2017, 21.7 Mn people living with HIV were receiving ART therapy which increased by 2.3 Mn from 2016.

However, side effects associated with long-term use of ART expected to restrain the growth of the HIV-associated nephropathy market. Long-term use of ART therapy has been linked to various other diseases such as diabetic nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class Antiretroviral Drugs

Protease inhibitors

Corticosteroids

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

