Incorporation of IT Services in Pump Designs to be an Emerging Trend in the Rotary Pump Market – Fact.MR Analysis

250 Pages Rotary Pumps Market Survey by Fact MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Rotary Pumps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Rotary Pumps Market across various industries and regions.

Global Rotary Pumps Market Snapshot

The global rotary pumps market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 6.4 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.7 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 11.2 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.3%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Rotary Pumps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Rotary Pumps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Rotary Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Rotary Pumps Market.

Global Rotary Pumps Market by Category

By Product Type : Gear Vane Screw Lobe Progressive Cavity Pumps Piston Peristaltic

By Capacity : Small (Up to 500 gpm) Medium (500-1,000 gpm) High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By End-Use Application : Oil, Gas & Refining Oil & Gas Onshore Oil & Gas Offshore Oil Refining Chemical Chemicals-Basic Chemicals-Downstream Water & Wastewater Industrial Municipal General Industry Pulp & Paper Metal Manufacturing Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Shipbuilding Mining Harbor, Docks& Canals Building Services Construction Dewatering Domestic/Residential Building Power Generation Power-Coal Oil Power-Combined Cycle Gas Power-Hydroelectric Power-Nuclear



The study uncovers the most important factors that may influence growth prospects of the rotary pumps market in short- and long-term. Key micro and macroeconomic parameters elucidated in the report include

Rapidly changing pumps industry will impel rotary pump manufacturers to introduce more innovative and smarter features of rotary pumps.

Evolving end-user behavior will demand online assistance and efficient aftermarket services. Customer inclination towards rotary pumps market players that offer ‘one-stop source’ of all the services will influence manufacturers’ imperative strategies.

Incorporation of technologies will remain one the most important force to drive innovation in the rotary pumps market.

Stringent regulations on energy efficiency and emission standards across the world will create challenges for manufacturers in the rotary pumps market.

Increasing industrialization trends in the emerging economies will generate more lucrative opportunities for stakeholders in the rotary pumps market, driving them to make a foray into developing countries.

Though rotary pumps, especially screw pumps, are more advantageous in oil & gas applications, volatility of oil prices and growth of the industry may hamper growth of the rotary pumps market.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Rotary Pumps Market

The global rotary pumps market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced rotary pumps.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of rotary pumps market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

For instance: Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., leading provider of flow control and compression equipment, recently acquired DV Systems – a Canadian manufacturer of compressed air solutions, to leverage its core technologies to enter new markets in coming future. The company also acquired Runtech Systems, earlier this year, which is a leading player in the pulp & paper industry, for around USD 93 Million.

