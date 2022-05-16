Top Players Collectively Hold Around 60-70% Revenue Share of Mining Pumps Market – Fact.MR Study

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global mining pumps market is estimated at USD 2,375 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 2,250 Million Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 2,375 Million Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 3,780 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.8%

Global Mining Pumps Market Segments

By Product Type : Centrifugal Pumps Single Stage Multi-Stage Axial and Mixed Submersible Seal less and Circular Reciprocating Pumps Piston Plunger Diaphragm Rotary Pumps Gear Vane Screw Lobe Progressive Cavity Pumps Piston Peristaltic

By Capacity : Small (Up to 500 gpm) Medium (500-1,000 gpm) High (More than 1,000 gpm)

By Application : Drainage Gravel/Dredge Slurry Jetting Water/Wastewater

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Mining Pumps Market

The global mining pumps market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced mining pumps.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of mining pumps market positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report.

