GDPR Assessment Tools Market Is Projected To Expand At A Meteoric CAGR Of 35.6% In Terms Of Value By 2032

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The growing imperativeness of information and data protection in light of increased concerns regarding cyber-crimes and leak of personal data has supported the initiation of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) assessment tools. Superseding the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC, GDPR facilitates harmonizing of data privacy laws across European countries in order to empower and streamline processes in organizations that are involved with personal information.

Detailed Segmentation of GDPR Assessment Tools Market

In order to understand the complete GDPR assessment tools market and its performance across various European countries, the report on GDPR assessment tools market reflects a thorough market segmentation.

In-depth value and volume projections on every segment and across every country have been covered in the report.

The report on GDPR assessment tools market has been segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size type, deployment type, end use industry, tools type and country.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Surging Adoption Among Large Enterprises

Albeit a comparatively lower count of large enterprises in the European Union, the market for GDPR assessment tools is expected to witness a surging demand from large enterprises that are anticipated to chiefly contribute to the growth of the GDPR assessment tools market in the region. That said, sales of GDPR assessment tools among large enterprises in the EU are expected to sky-rocket as compared to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the coming years, given their higher spending capacity as compared to SMEs. However, SMEs being larger in number are expected to pave potential growth opportunities for the GDPR assessment tools market. That said, given the mandatory compliance regulations for adopting GDPR standards for organizations under the EU regulatory framework, the future of GDPR assessment tools is expected to remain optimistic in the forthcoming years.

GDPR Assessment Tools Market: Germany to Reign Supreme; UK to Follow the Suit

Since the implementation of GDPR across the EU, the adoption of GDPR assessment tools in Germany is expected to remain high in the coming years. Being the first EU member state to sanction the new Data Protection Act in order be in alignment with the EU GDPR, the demand and adoption of GDPR assessment tools continue to witness a significant boost in the country, making it the most attractive among other EU member states.

On the contrary, United Kingdom has reported a few of the larger and serious data breaches in the past two years. That said, GDPR assessment tools have never been more vital to organizations in the UK, with an ultimate goal to eliminate the possibilities of server hacks and data breaches across a multitude of IT firms and related industries in the country, be it a coordinated attack or a bunch of concentrated attacks on a specific industry. This factor has tremendously boosted the demand for GDPR assessment tools in the UK that is expected to showcase a higher level of lucrativeness in the forthcoming years with respect to the incorporation of GDPR assessment tools.

