Smart Glass Market In-depth Analysis by Manufacturers and Application till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, May 16, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Smart Glass Industry Overview

The global smart glass market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The emergence of energy-conservation initiatives, such as green buildings and eco-friendly structures, globally is expected to offer promising growth prospects to the market. Administrative support through financial benefits and tax initiatives globally is also stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, the European banks have a new mortgage scheme for green homes, encouraging end-users to adopt energy-saving products, such as smart glass. Smart glass has gained traction in recent years due to its energy-saving properties, thermal and acoustic insulation, and elegant 3D design proposition. With smart glass fitted in place of normal glass into windows, doors, partitions, and skylights, the user has better sunlight control, preventing an increase in indoor temperatures during summers and subsequently reducing the building’s overall energy cost. The reduced reliance on HVAC systems helps reduce the carbon footprint of the building.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Smart Glass Market

Factors such as the steady growth of the construction industry and rising investment in infrastructure projects contribute significantly to market growth. The tectonic shift in consumer preference for glass over bricks and cement walls is also likely to favor the growth prospects of the market over the next few years. Moreover, the recent trend of large, floor-to-ceiling glass windows is providing new business opportunities to manufacturers.

In addition, the replacement and renovation activities are expected to drive the demand for smart glass across the globe. The Department of Energy (DoE) estimates that there are approximately 19 million square feet of installed residential windows in the U.S. alone and approximately 500 million square feet of windows are installed in the commercial sector, out of which most buildings are constructed prior to the implementation of the ASHRAE standards, which address areas such as thermal comfort, indoor air quality, and energy conservation in buildings. Retrofitting of such buildings is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for the market in the U.S. alone. However, factors such as lack of awareness about their benefits and high base cost could impede the demand for smart glass to a certain extent over the forecast period. These challenges can be overcome by technological advancement and government subsidiary schemes in order to reduce the overall cost. Extensive marketing endeavors in selected geographies and word-of-mouth publicity could also help augment sales.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

Mass Notification System Market – The global mass notification system market size was valued at USD 8.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The global mass notification system market size was valued at USD 8.90 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% from 2022 to 2030. Construction And Design Software Market – The global construction and design software market size was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Smart Glass Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global smart glass market based on technology, application, and region:

Smart Glass Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Electrochromic Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Suspended Particle Devices (SPD) Thermochromics Photochromic

Smart Glass Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Architectural Transportation Automotive Aircraft Marine Consumer Electronics Power Generation

Smart Glass Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

June 2019: Kinestra Technologies, Inc. announced its partnership with Vitrum Glass Group, a glass manufacturing company, to produce the Helio insulating glass units for several commercial projects in North America.

December 2019: Research Frontiers Inc. announced the partnership with Glatic Co., Ltd. to develop and sell SPD technology-based smart windows in the South Korean architectural market. The business integration was aimed to introduce more competitive products in the architectural industry.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Smart Glass market include

AGC Inc.

ChromoGenics

Corning Incorporated

Gauzy Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Guardian Industries

Kinestral Technologies, Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RavenWindow

Research Frontiers Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

Smartglass International Limited

VELUX Group

View, Inc.

Vision Systems

Order a free sample PDF of the Smart Glass Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter