Geometric Progression To Be The Epicenter Of Waffle Maker Market

Global sales of waffle makers are estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 363 Mn by the end of 2031, increasing at a CAGR of 5.6%, mostly driven by high demand for square Belgian waffle makers, which held 27.7% market share in 2020. Market players have been compelled to come up with innovative solutions as awareness of modern technology and equipment has grown; consumers, specifically the millennials, prefer innovative alternatives. This probably applies not only for the product itself but also for marketing. For example, in 2018, Cuisinart received recognition for its Recipe RoadTrip Contest and was presented with the AVA Gold award in the digital marketing and social campaign category.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32267

Furthermore, evolving customer preferences and changing lifestyles throughout the world have prompted market players to provide a variety of waffle makers such as round waffle makers, square and round Belgian waffle makers, and so on. Moreover, to increase their consumer base, manufacturers are expanding their geographic footprint by constructing physical storefronts and e-Commerce websites across developing regions.

Innovation has fueled competition in this space, and has driven market players to provide unique, safe, and effective products.

In 2020, ALDKitchen launched a new range of kitchen equipment under the desert category in order to fulfil the growing popularity of desert making.

In 2021, Dash LLC’s viral pumpkin and skull-shaped waffle makers were made available on Amazon. These waffle makers have become the best-selling Amazon product, and are going viral on other digital platforms as well such as TikTok for their spectacular results. This has helped Dash LLC gain new customers across regions.

To connect with our sales representative@ sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is highly fragmented in nature, giving clients only limited negotiating power. Collaborations with food bloggers, restaurants, and cooking enthusiasts are allowing key players to drive their presence in the market.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus further highlighted the importance of healthy eating, which has helped attract consumer’s attention toward home-cooked food and deserts, boding well for waffle maker sales.

Square Belgian waffle makers are projected to hold the highest market share of around 27%.

The commercial sector has the highest contribution toward waffle maker demand with a market share of around 53.6%.

Sales of waffle makers across China are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2031.

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the waffle maker market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain include Cuisinart, Sage Appliances, Wells Manufacturing, Brentwood Appliances, Chefman, Nordic Ware, Star Manufacturing, VonShef, Nemco Food Equipment, LTD, Karmpouz Company, CucinaPro, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Sunbeam Products, Inc. (Oster), Disney, ALDKitchen, Dash, LLC, Black+Decker Inc., Nostalgia Products, Roller Grill International S.A.S, National Presto Industries, Inc., amongst others.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32267

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com