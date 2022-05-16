Electric Bicycle Motors Market Key Players, Drivers & Challenges Forecast

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Electric Bicycle Motors Market

Persistence Market Research presents a new report titled ‘Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025)’ that studies the performance of the global electric bicycle motors market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025. The report presents the value and volume forecasts of the global electric bicycle motors market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global electric bicycle motors market was estimated to be valued at US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 8,500 Mn in 2025 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

Emphasis on Manufacturing Customized Electric Bicycles in the Asia Pacific region

Electric bicycle manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are slowly and steadily focusing on gearing up with their European counterparts in terms of technology in order to increase their exports to other countries across the world. With this objective, manufacturers in the region are focusing on introducing technologically-advanced electric bicycle models in the market so as to cater to the increasing demand as an alternative for conventional mopeds, especially in the Chinese market. Manufacturers are focusing on capitalizing on the increasing demand for mid drive motors in order to give a necessary boost to their revenue stream. Moreover, with increasing popularity of e-bikes for mountain biking in Europe, manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are planning to expand their production facilities, which would further increase the demand for electric bicycle motors in the coming years.

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global electric bicycle motors market is segmented on the basis of operation type, motor type, power output, sales channel and by region.

By operation type, the pedal assisted segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,900 Mn in 2017 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,600 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 6.0% during the period of forecast 2017-2025.

By motor type, the hub motors segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 2,750 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,250 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of assessment.

By power output, the less than 350W segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,600 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 2,450 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 5.6% during the period of forecast.

By sales channel, the OEM segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,300 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 6,900 Mn in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the period of assessment.

By region, the North America electric bicycle motors market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 185 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 330 Mn in 2025, displaying a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of forecast.

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the key players that are operating in the global electric bicycle motors market have been featured, which include companies such as Bafang Electric (Suzhou) Co.,Ltd, BionX International Corporation, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, DAPU Motors, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, J.D. Components Co., Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Ortlinghaus-Werke GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Shimano Inc., Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine Co., Ltd., TDCM Corporation Limited and Yamaha Motors Co., Ltd.

