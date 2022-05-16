Demand for paper machinery will witness steady recovery in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Sustainable paper making machinery and process will continue to drive the market in this new era.For instance, Valmet is propelling itself towards providing paper machinery with similar concept. High demand in packaging industry will continue to be lucrative for the paper machinery market.

In addition to this, globally e-commerce and online retail shops has contributed to rise in consumption of paperboards which is fueling the demand for paper machinery. On similar ground, advanced technologies such as through air drying (TAD), advance NTT for tissue making machines are aiming towards cost-efficient and safe & easy production.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Paper Machinery Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Paper Machinery Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Paper Machinery Market and its classification.

Key Segments

By Machine Type

Tissue Paper Machine

Toilet Paper Machine

A4 Making Machine

Kraft Paper Machine

Others

By Sheet Former Shape

Fourdrinier

Cylinder Mould

Oblong mesh

By Paper Width (mm)

Below 1000

1000 – 2000

2000 – 4000

Above 4000

By Operations

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By End-use Industry

Packaging Industry

Pulp & Papers

Print Media

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

