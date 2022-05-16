Refrigerated Trailer Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global refrigerated trailer market was worth US$ 5,889.7 Mn in 2017. Expanding at a CAGR of 5.05%, the market is projected to be worth US$ 7,171.4 Mn by the end of 2021.

The global refrigerated trailer market features the dominance of a few large companies that hold majority market share. Manufacturing of new vehicles equipped with advanced technology is the key focus of large companies in order to steal a march over their competitors. Apart from this, strategic collaboration, acquisition, and geographical expansion are some other growth strategies that large players in the refrigerated trailer market have adopted to maintain their position in this competitive market.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies:Great Dane Trailers Inc., Wabash National Commercial Trailer Products, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG, Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH, Lamberet Refrigerated, Montracon Ltd., Gray & Adams Ltd., and Random Implementos

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Refrigerated Trailers Market Segmented By Semi-Trailer, Truck Refrigeration Unit, Reefer Trailer, Refrigerated Trailer Hinges

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

Global Refrigerated Trailer Market: Overview

A new report on refrigerated trailer market provides in-depth understanding of the growth path along with future scenarios based on past performance and current scenario. The report offers an exclusive analysis of the global market and also presents insights on key regions and other key segments that have been covered in the executive summary section.

The report offers a summary of the global market including an official abstract that highlights the core instances progressing in the market. It also discusses vital indicators such as drivers, challenges, and trends prevalent in the global market. The report aspires to serve as a useful guide providing figures related to volume, value, and the development rate of the market from a growth point of view. The report thoroughly looks into each segment and provides estimates based on historic and current values. The assessment of the refrigerated trailer market presented in the report is in the light of market conditions, including value chain analysis of key products and end use under study.

Refrigerated Trailer Market: Research Methodology

The report is developed by collecting data employing primary as well as secondary research. The data gathered through primary research involved conducting extensive interviews with industry experts and the information provided by respondents was cross-checked with accredited sources. The secondary research comprised collecting financial and yearly reports_bk_01_01_2020 of the key companies.

The report also provides market segmentation and regional analysis of the refrigerated trailer market. The report focuses on qualitative and quantitative aspects of the market, to offer an estimation of the market size, revenue, CAGR, and Y-O-Y growth.

The information on technological advances in the global market has also been covered in the study that helps to identify growth opportunities. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis for both existing as well as new companies. The complete analysis of the refrigerated trailer market presented in the report is based on industry-best analytical tools such as Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. Information on the advanced technologies being adopted across the overall refrigerated vehicle market has also been covered in the report.

