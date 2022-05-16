Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market set to witness adamant growth with Forecast

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market: Introduction

An automotive steering wheel lock is a metal bar with a plastic coating designed to prevent the steering wheel from turning. The automotive steering wheel lock system has security features to keep the car safe and developed to prevent a car from being stolen.

The automotive steering wheel lock is an enclosed lock which encloses the steering wheel in a hardened steel shell, or it could be a wheel to pedal lock. Also, automotive steering wheel lock manufacturers have introduced an advanced security system of vehicle using that can be locked and unlocked with RFID or thumb impression.

Further, couple of manufacturers have introduced automotive steering wheel lock with advanced features such as capturing a photo when anyone enters a vehicle and forwarding it to the vehicle owner.

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market: Segmentation

Based on the Product Type

Traditional Lock

Wheel to Pedal Lock

Enclosed Lock

Based on the Size

7 to 18.8 inches

9 to 24.2 inches

3 to 30.0 inches

Based on the Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Compact Cars

Mid-Sized Cars

SUVs

Luxury Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Based on the Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of electronic units, as they are technically advanced when compared to mechanical ones, in vehicles is expected to increase the demand for electrically operated locking devices.

Electronic automotive parts and components offer advanced features, such as flexibility, theft security, efficiency, functionality, and reduced space consumption, thereby fueling the growth of automotive steering wheel lock market.

In addition, rising vehicle production is stipulated to promote the demand for automotive steering wheel lock market over the forecast period.

However, the emergence of fully autonomous vehicle, driverless smart cars where there is no need of steering wheel lock, could restrain the automotive steering wheel lock market to some extent. Another, major drawback for the steering wheel lock is the size that becomes an issue for storing.

Yet, the automotive steering wheel lock market is expected to have an optimistic future, in terms of sales, during the projected period owing to the increasing awareness among consumers regarding vehicle safety.

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market: Regional Outlook

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) figures of the United States, in 2015, auto theft increased by approximately 3 percent. In 2016, auto theft spiked nearly 7 percent in the first six months of 2016 compared with the first six months of 2015.

Thus, North America is expected to witness high growth for the automotive steering wheel lock market owing to the increasing auto theft. On the country level, in China, manufacturers are inclining towards technological development to align themselves with the ongoing trend of smart vehicles, such as Smlpretty Technology Co., Limited has developed a smart steering wheel lock with Bluetooth connectivity.

Hence, Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global automotive steering wheel lock market. Europe is estimated to have healthy growth in the automotive steering wheel lock market, due to the increase in the presence of key manufacturer of steering wheel lock in the region. However, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are forecasted to have an average growth in the automotive steering wheel lock market.

Global Automotive Steering Wheel Lock Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the automotive steering wheel lock market include

Disklok

U-Shin Ltd.

Cardinal Locksmith Co. LLC

AUTOLOVER Car Lock

Shenzhen GD Techway Electronic Co., Ltd.

Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH

Winner International Inc.

Monojoy

ABS Locks International Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.,

Valeo

Minda VAST Access Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Saxon

